Carrie Grant Debuts Dramatic Red Mullet Haircut, Reflects on Marriage and Neurodiverse Family

TV presenter Carrie Grant surprised fans with a bold new red mullet haircut on Instagram. Alongside the style reveal, she shared reflections on her 40-year marriage to David Grant and her journey from a difficult childhood to a stable partnership. The post also highlights her family's advocacy, touching on her child's non-binary identity and the realities of raising children with ADHD and autism.

Carrie Grant , the well-known TV presenter and former Eurovision contestant, surprised her fans with a dramatic change to her hairstyle. After years of sporting shoulder-length hair, she debuted a new short, layered cut featuring choppy bangs and feathered ends, a look often described as a modern mullet or wolf cut, in a vibrant red shade.

The transformation was shared on her Instagram, where her 16.7 thousand followers quickly responded with an outpouring of support and admiration for the bold new appearance. Comments flooded in, with many telling her she looked "amazing," "fantastic," and "stunning," while some admitted they "didn't recognise" her at first. The post also served as a platform to discuss her upcoming participation in a lament session at the Greenbelt Festival in August.

This public reveal of her new image coincides with a period where Grant has openly reflected on her personal life and family journey. In a recent social media post, she celebrated the upcoming 40th anniversary of her marriage to singer David Grant, whom she met when she was just 20 years old. She used the opportunity to speak candidly about her "terrible abusive childhood," admitting she had no positive reference for what a healthy partnership should look like.

Despite this challenging start, she emphasized that her long-term marriage has been a source of magic and growth, stating that a "beautiful partnership" is possible regardless of one's past. She poignantly wrote that while "a partner is not the answer to life's woes," "friendship, community and love win.

" The Grants are parents to four children: Olive, 30, who uses they/them pronouns; Tylan, 23; Arlow, 19; and Nathan, 15, who they adopted as a baby. The family has been vocal about its neurodiversity, revealing that Olive, Arlow, and Nathan have been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), while Tylan and Arlow are on the autism spectrum.

In previous interviews, including on Loose Women and GB News, Carrie and David have discussed the profound joys and intense challenges of raising children with these conditions. They described their kids as "incredible," "bonkers," and "magical," with expansive imaginations, but also spoke of the "uphill struggle" involving schools reluctant to make accommodations and the emotional toll of periods like having a child on suicide watch.

David humorously yet honestly noted their family "puts the funk into dysfunctional," capturing the unique blend of love and complexity that defines their household. Their openness aims to foster greater understanding and acceptance of both non-binary identities and neurodiversity.





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Carrie Grant Haircut Mullet David Grant Marriage Childhood Abuse Neurodiversity ADHD Autism Non-Binary Olive Grant Greenbelt Festival

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