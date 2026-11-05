Carrie Coon Praises Taylor Swift's Bertha Russell Impression on The Tonight Show

Carrie Coon tells Jimmy Fallon that Taylor Swift's Bertha Russell impression from The Tonight Show is accurate and hilarious, calling the singer a talented impressionist.

Actress Carrie Coon has publicly commended Taylor Swift for her comedic talent, specifically highlighting the singer's ability to mimic characters with impressive accuracy. Coon shared her admiration during an appearance on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

The conversation centered on a clip from October 2025, in which Swift performed a segment on Fallon's program. During that broadcast, Swift adopted the persona of Bertha Russell, a character from the television series The Gilded Age, which airs on PBS.

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Swift's Comedic Impression Breakdown

Coon described Swift's performance as highly effective, noting that the singer captured the specific vocal mannerisms and personality traits of the character perfectly. She emphasized that Swift nailed the affectation associated with Bertha Russell, making the impression instantly recognizable to fans of the show.

The actress recalled waking up to thousands of messages on Instagram and text notifications after the clip aired. She noted that people were excited about the impersonation, asking if it was possible for a pop star to execute such a nuanced take on a period drama character.

Coon explained that Swift's portrayal resonated because it highlighted the entrepreneurial spirit of Bertha Russell. She remarked that if Bertha Russell were alive today, she would essentially be Taylor Swift, citing their shared business acumen and public personas.

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Origin Of The Tonight Show Segment

The origin of the impersonation traces back to Swift's appearance on The Tonight Show in October 2025. During that interview, Swift discussed her friendship with Selena Gomez and the recent marriage of Gomez to producer Benny Blanco.

Swift revealed that she engaged in lighthearted teasing at the couple's wedding. She recounted jokes about the fashion choices she and Gomez made during their teenage years, using the voice of Bertha Russell to deliver the commentary.

She specifically referenced the fashion trends of that era, describing it as the year of aggressively colorful skinny jeans. The impression included a mock quote from the character Mrs. Astor, who reportedly disapproved of the style.

Coon's Assessment Of The Performance

During her November 4, 2026, interview with Jimmy Fallon, Coon listened to the clip from the previous year's broadcast. She clapped in appreciation and validated the quality of Swift's work, stating that it was very good.

The actress mentioned that she did not watch the original broadcast when it first aired in October 2025. However, the viral nature of the clip on social media ensured that she was aware of it the following morning.

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Coon praised the accuracy of the accent and the character's demeanor. She noted that Swift embodied the essence of Bertha Russell so well that the impression felt authentic rather than just a simple mockery of the show.

Future Potential Collaborations

Coon also speculated on how Swift might fit into the fictional universe of The Gilded Age. She suggested that Swift could serve as an excellent nemesis for characters in the series, or potentially as a helpful friend.

She humorously noted that Swift could assist her in defeating the character Enid Winterton. This comment highlighted the playful dynamic between the actress and the pop star, despite their different professional fields.

The interaction underscores the growing crossover between pop culture icons and prestige television. Swift's ability to engage with such specific references demonstrates her attention to detail and willingness to participate in internet humor.

Carrie Coon's endorsement adds to the positive reception of Swift's comedic ventures. Her validation suggests that the impression was not just a fleeting joke but a genuinely well-executed piece of performance art.

The segment serves as a reminder of the long-standing connection between Fallon's show and viral internet trends. Swift's participation continues to bridge the gap between mainstream music and television comedy.