Carrie Coon, Nia Long and More at Variety High Tea: Celebrating the Women of Awards Season

Carrie Coon, Nia Long and Women of Awards Season Talk Personal Stories, Playing Real-Life People and More at Variety’s High TeaWhether it’s intertwining their lived experiences with the characters they portray or drawing inspiration from historical events and figures, the women of this year’s awards season are using their roles in the entertainment industry to highlight real-life stories.and more stars gathered at Variety’s High Tea: Celebrating the Women of Awards Season event on Monday to kick off awards season.

Harry Shum Jr. Honors Late 'Glee' Co-Star Naya Rivera During 'Dancing With the Stars' Semifinals: 'We Miss You, Baby Girl'Coon took the role of Rita Cooper in “The Liberation,” which tells the story of a woman, inspired by director Guy Nattiv’s own grandmother, who is haunted by her past as a Holocaust survivor and overwhelmed by her responsibilities as a wife and mother, ultimately leading her to join an all-female cult. Coon was intrigued by the character because she didn’t recognize herself in the script but still found a way to connect with her.

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“That emotional place is not far from me,” Coon said. “I’m a wife, I’m a mother and I have a career. The cognitive load of motherhood is very high. What mother do you know hasn’t woken up and said, ‘Boy, I could really just leave.

What would happen if I just left? ’ And what’s radical about Rita is that she did. ”“Tangles” producer Lauren Miller Rogen experienced the opposite of Coon: She would not be satisfied sharing her mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s until she saw herself in the script.

“One of the main things that I love and look for in movies is for my own story,” Rogen said. “Maybe that makes me selfish, but I think that’s how we connect and how we as humans learn about and share our human experience. I knew that ‘Tangles,’ even though it was specific, was also incredibly universal.

” Jennifer Peedom, the director of the biographical expedition film about Mount Everest called “Tensing,” agreed with Rogen that even specific stories can create relatability for audiences.

“Who in this room has not felt underestimated? ” Peedom said.

“That was ultimately what I wanted to put out in the world: to look at this person who had been so overlooked and so underestimated for so much of his life, and I saw something of myself in that. ” While “Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender” producer Latifa Ouaou wasn’t telling a personal story, she recognized the weight of the widespread themes her film dealt with, especially how they are translated in children’s media.

“It’s one of the only action-adventure kids properties that really deals with genocide, multiculturalism versus tribalism and all of these beautiful, heavy themes that you would never be able to get away with working on any other family-style movie at a studio,” Ouaou said. “That’s really what kept me going is that making a meaningful movie within that environment is often really challenging.

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”The filmmakers of the documentary “Nothing to See Here: Watts” took a different approach to feeling seen in their film by literally seeing themselves. The film compiles raw footage of members of the Watts, Calif. , community, including directors Lawanda Hawkins and Qiuana Williams, filming their lifestyles, revealing the bigger picture and encouraging the community to come together to enact change.

“The people in Watts show us what happens when you sit across the table and reveal your most personal, deepest, real self to someone who might even be your enemy and listen to what they have to say. Then something remarkable happens,” producer Suzanne Malveaux said.

“That’s what we believe is a model that could be a model for other communities. ”Although both Nia Long, who played Katherine Jackson in “Michael,” and Ruth Madeley, who played Judy Heumann in “Being Heumann,” were telling the stories of larger-than-life icons who came before them, it was not difficult for them to relate to their characters.

“There was a grace and a peace, and a weight that she carried that I didn’t really need to research,” Long said. “I’m a Black woman. I know what it’s like to walk around this world every single day, and so although my experience is different, there are parts of me that are connected to generational trauma that make my path and my understanding of this life very clear.

” Madeley added, “ changed the world and she did it with an unwillingness to relent. She was like, ‘I will not lose this argument’ and I have been known to have similar characteristics. I’m just like a dog with a bone. I’m unashamedly ambitious.

I’ve been the same since I was a kid, and it’s not letting up anytime soon. ” Marion Bailey didn’t have the challenge of playing a renowned character that audiences are familiar with in her latest movie “Tender Loving Care,” but she does help tell the multigenerational story of fictional women, imbued with her own story by acting alongside her biological daughter, Alice Bailey Johnson.

“This film seems to have somehow hit the zeitgeist,” Bailey said. “I think that’s taken us all by surprise. It seems to be something people need and want, which is a film about human beings caring for each other and looking after each other, which sounds sort of undramatic, but I think it’s touched people. ”All of these women would not be able to emotionally embody their characters without getting into costume.

For Marci Rodgers, the costume director of “Michael,” dressing characters as venerated as the Jacksons meant curating an extensive 800-page research book.

“I really turned into a bit of an investigator, and I like to say that Michael guided me,” Rodgers said. “It was more so just keeping in mind deference and reverence. ” Rodgers also took a moment to acknowledge the impact production designer Barabara Ling had on her experience working on “Michael.

” “She had the ability to make history feel present, but as much as the set meant to me as a Michael fan, there was a particular moment that day that I will carry with me forever as a huge fan of Barbara,” Rodgers said.

“She said, ‘Marci, that jacket and that shirt on Michael is spectacular, like a living light show. Bravo! ’ I looked at her, and she looked at me and said, ‘Good job, kiddo. ’ I will never forget those words.

”“The Devil Wears Prada 2” costume designer Molly Rogers had plenty from the first film to reference, and she needed to discover a way to make it equally as timeless. Rogers accomplished this by landing on the iconic red Balenciaga gown.

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“When and I met, we looked at each other and said, ‘The devil comes back in red. You’re gonna come back in cerulean. I don’t think so, right?

’” Rogers added, “When you’re doing contemporary, especially if it takes place in a fashion magazine, the audience is disappointed if it’s a gown from no one, because I could definitely build it, but I think that it’s very important in a project like this to have to invite houses to submit what they think and work with them. ” Establishing this modern feel was a challenge for Rogers.

She didn’t want the clothing showcased in the film to feel like an advertisement.

“I liked the first one so much because, to me, you couldn’t really tell what year it was and I was hoping that I could make the second movie unidentifiable in a way,” Rogers said. “Now I know the pressure of two is a curse, and I loved the first one so much that I went to Meryl and I said, ‘Do you think from what you’ve seen of the clothes, that I’m gonna have to go to Brazil and have facial reconstruction?

’ and she said, ‘The jury’s out. ’ It was scary to look outside my dressing room because I’ve had death threats over putting a hat on Sarah Jessica before. ” “The Odyssey” costume designer Ellen Mirojnick similarly had a struggle of working from source material while simultaneously trying to create something new.

“Everybody is aware of Greek mythology and what that looks like, but Chris had written a magnificent script and it was an adaptation — one should never forget an adaptation of ‘The Odyssey. ’ There was a modernity to it. I knew that we were going to create a new mythology, but I’d be damned if I knew exactly what it was going to be.

” It didn’t take long for Mirojnick to see that they had successfully done so and her ideas had worked when brought to life, especially for Zendaya’s character Athena.

“Her costume was 100% set, but what had to happen was that she gets her head chopped off in this scene and it’s a very important scene and that humbleness of that character had to come across in that moment when that sword comes down,” Mirojnick recalled. “They put her down on her knees, and they take her — not a stunt double — through the action, and there she was being dragged up the steps, being thrown on the ground and her head is cut off and that was her first day of shooting.

”,” had a more time-consuming process, creating up to 44 duplicates of each of her characters’ costumes to ensure cohesion.

“I do everything the same as a live-action costume designer would do,” Cook said. “I do the research, build the character profiles, their identity and work out where the costume pivots. They tell the narrative in a really subliminal way that weaves through the story.

But with stop frame, we shoot 25 frames a second, so we shoot in stills and our characters are small scale, so they’re 1/5 scale and we have to engineer all of those costumes to move in a naturalistic way to look like a human-scale person. ” While all these talented professionals bring their unique perspectives and lived experiences to their individual projects, there is one thing they all have in common: the profound experience of being a woman.

This fact alone, they all concur, has contributed to the challenges they’ve faced and the success they have achieved and is worth recognizing and celebrating in media.

“At the end of the day, all of us feel the same things, all of us understand the same things and that is the most powerful thing we carry as women,” Long said. “We have to have more of those conversations in order to create unity and power among all of us to actually keep creating.

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