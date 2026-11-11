Carrie Ann Inaba freaks out fellow judges with sister-lover incest comment on “DWTS ”Grammy Night

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach’s Argentine tango gave off a different energy than their past routines.

“That was by far the hardest dance you’ve done so far. Am I right? ” Inaba began.

“What you displayed here with your balance and the ganchos and the boleos. The way you were able to stay so centered on yourselves while also delivering the story that I want so much with this dance. ” “The intimacy. Turning your sister into your lover for one night is all good!

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” she declared, while the Paralympian laughed and Karagach cringed.

“It was fantastic. I’m so proud of you. And there was an element of danger, which I think is different than anything we’ve seen before. And for that, I give you a lot of credit.

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”While Derek Hough agreed with host Alfonso Ribeiro that it was an “awkward” comment — “That was weird,” he admitted while Inaba laughed—he spoke about the narrative of their dance.

“It begins with the embrace,” he said, pulling Bruno Tonioli close from across the judges’ table. “You’re here,” he demonstrated, holding Tonioli close. “And I love that between the two of you. The intimacy was beautiful.

” Hough added that Frech is “strong” and called him “such a fantastic partner. ” “You continue to impress us. There was a few moments where I could see you , but you saved it,” he added. Tonioli declared that Frech and Karagach were “smoldering” tonight.

“I need to remind you she’s a married woman, he said, referring to the dancing pro. “But artistically and creatively, I’m still basking in the afterglow. ” He pointed out how the duo “built up the intensity and the drama” through the choreography, leading up to “the final climax. ”As for their score?

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Inaba, Hough, and Tonioli all gave Frech and Karagach a score of 9, totaling 27 out of 40. EW Dispatch newsletterDuring rehearsal, Karagach called their routine a “sexy intimate dance. ” “We have a strong bond; we’re truly like brother and sister. But this dance does not give off sibling energy.

” Frech figured if he had to step outside of his comfort zone with this routine, “at least I’m doing it with someone that I’m really comfortable being around. ” In a confessional, he added that he needed to really lean into the dance, because if he pulled away, the audience would notice. It takes two to tango, after all. New episodes of