Carragher Reflects on Brutal Casemiro Criticism After Midfielder's Resurgence

Jamie Carragher admits his claims that Manchester United star Casemiro was finished aged badly after the Brazilian helped the club secure Champions League football.

The volatile landscape of professional football is often defined by the thin line between triumph and catastrophe, a reality that Jamie Carragher and Casemiro have recently navigated in a very public and contentious manner.

In the high-stakes environment of the Premier League, where the scrutiny is relentless and opinions are formed in an instant, Carragher had previously launched a devastating critique against the Manchester United midfielder. Back in April 2024, following a demoralizing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace, the former Liverpool defender did not mince his words.

He suggested that the Brazilian star was effectively finished at the highest level of the sport, urging the player to leave the game before the game left him. This particular assessment was seen as a turning point in the public perception of the player, as Carragher explicitly stated that the football had already left Casemiro, marking a low point in the athlete's tenure at Old Trafford.

Casemiro arrived at Manchester United in the summer of 2022 for a staggering fee of 70 million pounds, bringing with him a legendary reputation built during a golden era at Real Madrid. However, the transition to English football proved to be more difficult than anticipated. For his first three seasons, the midfielder largely underwhelmed, struggling to maintain the physicality and tactical dominance that had once made him the best defensive midfielder in the world.

The criticism peaked during that April 2024 fixture at Selhurst Park, where Casemiro appeared exposed and lacking the athleticism required to cope with quicker, sharper opponents. His struggles were not just tactical but physical, leading pundits like Carragher to compare him to a world-class boxer who had remained in the ring long past his prime, taking far too many punches for the comfort of the spectators.

Despite the harsh narratives and the public labels of being finished, Casemiro orchestrated a remarkable career revival during the 2025-26 campaign. In a surprising turn of events, the 34-year-old Brazilian became a cornerstone of the Red Devils' success, playing a pivotal role in helping the club qualify for the Champions League. His offensive contributions also surged, as he managed to score nine goals in the Premier League, a feat that significantly improved his standing among the United faithful.

This resurgence sparked a wave of support from the fanbase, with many calling for the club to offer him a new contract to keep his experience and renewed form within the squad. Casemiro eventually broke his silence on the earlier criticisms, describing the remarks made by Carragher as disrespectful, emphasizing the emotional toll of such public declarations. Responding to these developments in a recent column for the Telegraph, Jamie Carragher admitted that his previous suggestions had aged badly.

He acknowledged that claiming the midfielder was finished was too harsh and premature, though he maintained that his views were not controversial at the time given the player's form. Carragher clarified that his remarks were not personal attacks but were born from a feeling of sadness and a desire to see Manchester United return to a level where they could challenge for the league title.

However, the pundit remained critical of the long-term investment, insisting that the world had never seen the true Real Madrid version of Casemiro since he moved to England. He argued that while the player had revived his career, the peak version of the Brazilian remained a memory of his time in Spain, where he had secured 17 trophies and five Champions League titles.

As the current season draws to a close, the future of Casemiro remains uncertain, as he is set to depart on a free transfer this summer. Carragher pointed out that the United hierarchy is likely allowing him to leave precisely because they believe his best days are behind him, despite his recent contributions.

The pundit posed a challenging question, suggesting that if the club could travel back in time, they would likely decline to sign a player of his age and salary. With only two matches remaining against Nottingham Forest and Brighton, Casemiro looks to leave the club on a high note, having played 159 times and scored 26 goals for the Red Devils.

His journey serves as a poignant example of the cyclical nature of sports, where a player can go from being declared obsolete to becoming an essential asset within the span of a single year





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