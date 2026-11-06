Carprice Williams Sent Self-Texts After Killing Foster Child Malayshia Alford

Carprice Williams was denied bail after murdering 10-year-old Malayshia Alford and sending fake texts from the victim's phone to confuse police investigators in Philadelphia.

Carprice Williams, 36, faces murder charge s in the death of her foster daughter, 10-year-old Malayshia Alford, after investigators uncovered a scheme to fake the child's absence. Police reports indicate Williams physically abused the girl and subsequently used Alford's phone to send text messages to herself following the death. The actions were designed to mislead authorities and create a false narrative about the child's whereabouts during the time of the crime.

Timeline of False Alibis and Police Investigation

On Friday, November 6, NBC10 Investigators obtained an arrest report detailing the events leading to Williams' arrest and the allegations of physical abuse against her foster daughter. The timeline begins on Monday, October 26, at 5:13 p.m., when police responded to Williams' home on the 500 block of North Simpson Street in Philadelphia. This response followed a report that Alford was missing from the care of Williams, who had looked after the girl for approximately one year.

Also read Full timeline of investigation into Malayshia Alford's murder

Williams initially claimed to police that Alford never returned home from school and was unresponsive on her phone. She asserted that school employees and her school bus company confirmed the girl did not board the bus after school. Furthermore, Williams stated she received text messages from Alford claiming she was staying with her biological family, a story investigators later debunked through evidence gathering.

Details of Physical Abuse and Witness Testimony

Investigative findings revealed that Alford had not attended school from Friday, October 23, through Monday, October 26. When presented with this information, Williams maintained that the school had not informed her of the absences and falsely claimed the girl had left her phone at home on October 23. Police checked addresses linked to Alford's biological parents, but the girl remained missing, prompting an FBI介入 to analyze phone records from both Williams and Alford.

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On November 3, police interviewed two juvenile witnesses who testified that they witnessed Williams physically abusing Alford during their visits. The alleged abuse included Williams hitting the girl with a phone cord, throwing her down the stairs, and forcing her to walk up and down stairs while wearing a heavy vest. The witnesses also reported noticing injuries such as a bloated leg and deep cuts on Alford's hands, alongside punishments involving denial of food and restricted bathroom access.

Discovery of the Body and Legal Consequences

Surveillance video from November 4 showed activity outside Williams' home on October 26 at 1:52 a.m., depicting a person dragging a large bag into a black Escalade. Following this evidence, a family member accompanied investigators to 1800 Laurel Road in Lindenwold, New Jersey. There, they discovered Alford's body inside a 2011 silver Lincoln MKZ, wrapped in trash bags within a large tote.

Williams was arraigned on multiple charges including murder, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. A judge denied bail, ensuring Williams remains in custody as the case proceeds. The Philadelphia School District has also been identified as the workplace where Williams was employed as a teacher at the time of these events.