Carpenter Teams Up with Parton for Country-Infused 'Please Please Please'

Singer-songwriter, Carly Rae Jepsen, releases a deluxe version of her acclaimed album 'Short n' Sweet', featuring a collaboration with country legend Dolly Parton. The duo reimagines Jepsen's hit song 'Please Please Please' with a country twist, accompanied by a music video that sees them channeling 'Thelma and Louise' in a pickup truck.

The singer's latest release, ' Please Please Please (feat. Dolly Parton )', is a country-infused rendition of the beloved classic. Released as part of Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet Deluxe' album, the track features the seven-time Grammy winner collaborating with the iconic '9 to 5' singer. A music video accompanying the song showcases Parton and Carpenter channeling their inner 'Thelma and Louise' as they take a thrilling ride in a pickup truck, with a mysterious man in the cargo bed.

Carpenter expressed her immense gratitude for Parton's involvement, stating, 'I am so honored to have one of my biggest idols on a song that means so much to me.' Parton reciprocated the sentiment, sharing a video on Instagram of her first encounter with Carpenter and referencing the album. 'Turns out, two things can be short and sweet 😉', she wrote, playfully acknowledging the album's title. The deluxe version of 'Short n' Sweet' also includes four new songs: '15 Minutes,' 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder,' 'Busy Woman' and 'Bad Reviews.' The album's success continues to soar, having already earned Carpenter two Grammy Awards for 'Best Pop Vocal Album' and 'Best Pop Solo Performance' for 'Espresso.' After her Grammy wins, Carpenter announced the deluxe version, revealing the star-studded collaboration with Parton. 'as a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy's :'),' she wrote on Instagram, adding with excitement, 'and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…💋💋💋she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy s---!!!!!'





ABC / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Carly Rae Jepsen Dolly Parton Short N' Sweet Please Please Please Country Music

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabrina Carpenter Announces 'Short n' Sweet' Deluxe Edition Featuring 'Please Please Please' with Dolly PartonSabrina Carpenter is releasing a deluxe edition of her album 'Short n' Sweet' on Valentine's Day, featuring a collaboration with Dolly Parton on the track 'Please Please Please'. The deluxe edition will include five new songs.

Read more »

Dolly Parton Trends on X, Fans Relieved It's Not a FarewellThe internet celebrated when country music legend Dolly Parton's name began trending on X, formerly Twitter, as fans feared the worst. Many assumed the worst, worrying that the 79-year-old star had passed away. However, their worries were quickly quelled when Sabrina Carpenter announced a collaboration with Parton on an extended version of her hit song, 'Please Please Please.' Carpenter shared the news on X, expressing her gratitude for Parton's influence and excitement for the upcoming release.

Read more »

Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton Release Country Take on ‘Please Please Please’ — with Video Nod to Ex Barry KeoghanSabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton have released their rendition of Carpenter's song 'Please Please Please' with a country twist and a new music new video featuring a nod to Carpenter's ex Barry Keoghan.

Read more »

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Expanded ‘Short n’ Sweet’ Album Featuring Dolly Parton Collab & More: Stream It NowSabrina Carpenter dropped the deluxe version of her 'Short n' Sweet' album, featuring Dolly Parton on 'Please Please Please.' Stream it here.

Read more »

Sabrina Carpenter Surprises Fans with Deluxe Album After Grammy WinsFollowing her historic Grammy wins, Sabrina Carpenter gifted fans with a deluxe version of her 2024 album 'Short n' Sweet,' featuring a remix with Dolly Parton and previously online-exclusive tracks. The deluxe edition includes popular hits like 'Taste' and 'Espresso,' alongside a new rendition of 'Please Please Please' with Parton, and the heartfelt 'Busy Woman.' Carpenter expressed gratitude to fans for their support and announced the release date for Valentine's Day.

Read more »

Carly Rae Jepsen Teams Up with Dolly Parton for New Version of 'The Loneliest Time'Carly Rae Jepsen has released a deluxe edition of her album 'The Loneliest Time', featuring a collaboration with Dolly Parton on the track 'I'm Not Lonely'. Parton lends her vocals to the song, which encourages staying indoors and enjoying the company of loved ones. This unexpected collaboration follows previous hints from Jepsen and producer Jack Antonoff about a 'Dolly feeling' on the album.

Read more »