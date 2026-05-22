Caroline Kennedy, son give mixed reactions to JFK Jr. show, Shields discusses 'frivolous' fling

Celebrities express their feelings about the show that portrays JFK Jr. and Aunt Bee of Mary Shields' relationship. Whoopi Goldberg's pal Mary Shields is surprised by her daughter mentioning her fling with the politician in the series.

Caroline Kennedy , her son Jack Schlossberg , and Whoopi Goldberg ’s pal, Mary Shields , all gave mixed reviews to FX’s Love Story, which explores the love lives and romantic entanglements of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette after their deaths in 1999.

Caroline Kennedy showed a clip of her son to Whoopi Goldberg and was laughing so hard, while Mary Shields recalled being surprised by her daughter mentioning that she had a fling with the politician in the show. Shields was asked about her reaction to the movie and said, ‘No, he was my dear friend. ’ She also expressed interest in watching JFK Jr.’s movie. John F. Kennedy Jr. made headlines since he was a child due to his dating life.

By the time he was an adult, he worked as an assistant district attorney and was known for his charm. He also made headlines for refusing to sleep with a crush because he loved him too much





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Love Story (FX) John F. Kennedy Jr. Carolyn Bessette Caroline Kennedy Jack Schlossberg Whoopi Goldberg Mary Shields Dating Life Assistant District Attorney Reactions Frivolous Fling Memories Forgotten

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