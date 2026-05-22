Caroline Kennedy's Son and an Actress Discuss the Show Inspired by Their Family's Life

Jack Schlossberg and an actress recall their reactions to FX's 'Love Story,' a series inspired by their family's life.

before their deaths in 1999. Since its February release, the show has received mixed reviews from some of the real-life people depicted in the show.

Caroline Kennedy and her son, Jack Schlossberg, only watched a brief scene from FXs Love Story that was inspired by their family.

"I showed her a clip of her, and we were laughing so hard," Schlossberg, 33, said on the Wednesday, April 15, episode of Katie Courics "Next Question" podcast. "The was freaking out The actress clarified that her connection with JFK Jr. was never a fully fledged relationship, however. "I didn't have a love story, I had a crazy, crazy crush," she explained. "We dated but I never slept with him so I don't know if that counts.

"in an interview published on May 18, Shields recalled being surprised when her daughter informed her that her 1980s fling with the politician was mentioned in the series. "That was a little weird," Shields told the publication. "I was away, and my daughter called me and she says, 'Oh my God, you're mentioned in Shields continued, 'I was like, 'OK, I'd be happy to tell you all the stories if you want, but -- yes. '" via a TikTok video.

"I wonder if JFK Jr. was a good kisser? " Rowan wrote over the clip, while lip-synching to Charli XCXs "Boom Clap. " The camera then panned to Shields, who also mouthed the lyrics. "One of the best," text overlaying the video read.

Before his marriage to Carolyn Bessette -- and their tragic deaths -- John F. Kennedy Jr. made headlines for his dating life. John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy's son was in the public eye since he was a child. By the time he was an adult, JFK Jr. worked as an assistant district attorney in "We did have a real date. I wouldn't sleep with him because I kind of loved him too much," she recalled.

"It was beyond not-disappointing. I froze though because he was so precious to me. I was like, 'Oh, my God, you're falling in love, and if you sleep with him he may not talk to you again -- and you can't handle that.

'" She added, 'I wasn't playing a game. I really was just so afraid of being really hurt, because if I slept with him I would've given him my entire universe, my heart, my everything.

"I have not seen his movie yet but I want to. I'm told I'm not in it and I didn't even think that I would be," Shields said. Shields said that people keep asking her if she's "upset" about the movie. "I'm like, 'No, he was my dear friend.





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