Caroline Kennedy Breaks Down Remembering Daughter Tatiana at Profile in Courage Awards

Caroline Kennedy publicly honored her late daughter Tatiana Schlossberg at the JFK Library, reflecting on the family's enduring tragedies and Tatiana's legacy amidst the annual Profile in Courage Award ceremony.

Caroline Kennedy , the only surviving child of former US President John F. Kennedy and former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, delivered an emotionally charged public tribute to her late daughter, Tatiana Schlossberg , at the Profile in Courage Award ceremony held at the JFK Presidential Library in Boston.

The 68-year-old political scion, who has previously served as US ambassador to Japan and Australia, was visibly moved as she remembered Tatiana, who died from acute myeloid leukemia at the age of 35 in December.

'We remember Tatiana, who served on the board of this library and represented everything my parents stood for in her beautiful, amazing, and too-short life,' Caroline said, pausing to compose herself as the audience applauded. Tatiana, an environmental journalist, had been diagnosed only seven months before her death and had shared her experience in a heartfelt essay for The New Yorker, noting she was asymptomatic and 'one of the healthiest people I knew' when she received the diagnosis.

The tragedy is compounded by the Kennedy family's long history of heartbreaking losses. Caroline lost her father to assassination in 1963 when she was five, and her mother died of lymphoma in 1994. Her uncle Robert F. Kennedy was murdered in 1968, and her only sibling, John F. Kennedy Jr., died in a plane crash in 1999 along with his wife and sister-in-law.

The family's recent grief has been revisited through the Hulu series 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette,' which Jack Schlossberg, Caroline's son and Tatiana's brother, criticized as a 'grotesque display' of fiction presented as fact. At the same ceremony, former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was honored with the Profile in Courage Award for his work to preserve the central bank's independence.

Caroline also praised Jack, a 33-year-old Democratic congressional candidate, for his efforts to engage younger generations with his grandfather's legacy, stating, 'I'm so proud of him for allowing thousands of people to live in politics again and I know my father would be too.

' Since 1989, the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award has recognized public officials who demonstrate principled leadership despite personal or professional risks, with past honorees including Presidents Barack Obama and George H. W. Bush, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and former Vice President Mike Pence





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