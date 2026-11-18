Historic Grade II-listed Caroline Cottage in Penrith, Cumbria, is on sale for £360000. This unique 19th-century folly offers renovation potential in the Lake District.

Caroline Cottage, a rare Grade II-listed fortified home in Penrith, Cumbria, is officially on the market with a guide price of £360,000, exclusively available to cash buyers.

The 200-year-old detached property sits on one acre of land in the prestigious Beacon Edge area, offering commanding views over the historic market town and the surrounding Lakeland fells.

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The listing represents a significant price adjustment from its previous asking price of £450,000 established last year, positioning the home as an affordable entry point into historic architecture.

Agents at David Britton Estates describe the Gothic Revival folly as a spectacular opportunity for individuals seeking a comprehensive renovation project in an unparalleled setting.

The property was originally constructed in the 19th century as an ornamental keeper's lodge by the Earl and Countess of Lonsdale, who named it after their youngest daughter.

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During the 1820s, the Countess expanded the structure by adding a tea room and a ballroom, which she subsequently opened to the local people of Penrith for social picnics and parties.

The exterior of Caroline Cottage features distinctive castle-like characteristics, including crenellations across the roofline that emphasize its fortified appearance and unique architectural heritage.

Agents at David Britton Estates emphasized the unique configuration of the home, noting that it offers a rare chance for new owners to put their own stamp on a truly distinctive property.

The ground floor comprises a hallway that leads directly to the kitchen and an adjoining utility room, along with a sitting room and a living room for traditional entertaining.

The first floor contains the sleeping quarters, featuring two double bedrooms and one bathroom to service the sleeping areas, both offering views of the surrounding gardens.

The listing includes a garage and a store outbuilding situated on the grounds, adding practical value to the extensive grounds of enchanting gardens and woodland.

David Britton Estates highlighted the lifestyle advantages of the location, with residents having direct access to walks up to the famous Beacon monument from the doorstep of the cottage.

The agency asserts that the combination of breathtaking vistas, proximity to the Lake District, and the potential for restoration makes this listing a standout opportunity in Cumbria.

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Land Registry figures published in September indicate that flat prices in London continued to fall, yet the average price remained at £522,839 as of July.

This data highlights the stark contrast between the cost of a central London flat and the acquisition of a substantial, land-owning historic property in Cumbria.

The discrepancy underscores the value proposition for buyers willing to undertake significant restoration work on a Grade II-listed asset with such distinct character.

Viewings are strictly open to cash buyers only, a restriction that narrows the pool of potential purchasers but aligns with the investment nature of the listing.

The current price of £360,000 positions the home as a rare find, making this property a spectacular opportunity for those seeking a full renovation project.

The estate offers a secluded setting for the two-bedroom home, surrounded by the natural beauty of the Cumbrian landscape and historic market town amenities.

This unique listing provides a chance to own a piece of history with the potential to modernize a 200-year-old structure while preserving its architectural integrity.