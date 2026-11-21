Variety claims Caroline Cossey, who appeared as an extra in the 1981 Bond film, is the first trans Bond girl. This article examines her minimal role and later life as an activist.

Gay media outlets are currently advancing the claim that Caroline Cossey, also known as Tula, holds the distinction of being the first trans Bond girl due to her brief appearance in the 1981 James Bond film. The publication Variety recently published a list of potential candidates for the next Bond girl role, prominently featuring Cossey in the lineup. This inclusion has sparked renewed interest in her historical presence within the franchise, despite the limited nature of her screen time and impact in the movie.

Variety List Prominently Features Cossey

Variety, a prominent Hollywood trade paper, recently posted an article detailing names of actresses offered as candidates for the upcoming Bond girl character. The publication included Cossey on this list, thereby fueling media narratives that she already occupied the role decades ago. However, the actual circumstances of her involvement differ significantly from the typical definition of a Bond girl. The article highlights her presence but does not attribute any significant acting duties or narrative importance to her character in the final cut of the film.

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Cossey Role Limited To Extra Status

Caroline Cossey appeared as an extra walking next to a pool in the Roger Moore-starring 007 film released in 1981. Her appearance was minimal, consisting of only a few seconds of screen time with no lines whatsoever. She was also seen in promotional photos where pool scene girls congregated around Moore. Despite being pictured with the lead actor, she did not interact with Bond or any other character during her brief moments on screen.

Production Credits And Identity Concealment

The film production did not provide Cossey with a specific character name, crediting her only as girl at pool. This credit is typical for background roles where extras are paid modest sums, such as fifty dollars a day, to stand around or walk by while cameras record the primary actors. Furthermore, Cossey was not out and proud during the production period. The model and actor was engaged in a systematic effort to hide the fact that she was born male. This secrecy was maintained to protect her career in modeling and acting, which relied heavily on maintaining a specific public image at the time.

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Tabloid Exposure And Activism Begin

That careful concealment changed when tabloids discovered the truth and began publishing lurid stories such as James Bond's Girl Was A Boy. This exposure turned Cossey's life upside down, as her career aspirations were threatened by the revelation of her trans identity. The tabloid coverage forced her to eventually own the label of transsexual and shift her focus toward activism. She dedicated herself to fighting for laws in the west to bring trans people more rights, particularly focusing on the right to marry.

Personal Life And Long Term Partnership

The right to marry became a key concern for Cossey after one marriage fell apart when her husband abandoned the union after his family discovered she was a male cross-dresser. This painful experience motivated her continued advocacy for legal protections. In 1992, a Canadian man named David Finch entered her life, and the couple became a long-term partnership. They eventually married and today live a quiet life in Atlanta, Georgia. Their stable relationship stands in contrast to the turbulent media scrutiny Cossey faced decades earlier during the peak of her film appearance.