Caroline Collins Bids Farewell to Houston Viewers on Fox 26

Fox 26 anchor Caroline Collins delivers an emotional farewell during her final broadcast on November 12, thanking colleagues and Houston residents for their support.

Caroline Collins delivered an emotional farewell to her audience during her final broadcast on Fox 26 in Houston on Thursday, November 12. The weekday evening anchor became visibly tearful as she addressed the camera for the last time, marking the conclusion of her tenure at the station that began in late 2022.

Emotional Departure From Evening Anchor Role

Collins revealed to the viewing public that the broadcast she was presenting would be her last. She expressed deep gratitude for the warm welcome she received upon moving from Fresno, California, where she previously served as a morning anchor. She stated it was an honor and a privilege to share stories impacting the community each night.

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The journalist took a moment to reflect on the brief interactions she had with residents. She noted that conversations at events or in supermarket aisles helped her stay connected to the true meaning of her work and the trust the community placed in her reporting.

Recognition For Behind-The-Scenes Production Team

After speaking to the camera, Collins turned her attention to the staff who support the newscast. She thanked the writers, producers, directors, engineers, and managers for their quiet dedication. She emphasized that these colleagues carry the show night after night, enabling the broadcast to reach viewers.

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She explicitly mentioned the talented journalists who work alongside her and the technical staff who ensure the signal goes out. Collins described her gratitude to the entire production crew as coming from the bottom of her heart, acknowledging their critical role in daily operations.

Connection With Houston Residents And Viewers

Collins reserved her most heartfelt thanks for the viewers themselves. She thanked Houstonians for their kind messages and conversations, whether regarding good stories or difficult ones. She highlighted that this direct feedback loop was central to her experience at the station.

As the final segment concluded, Collins embraced her co-anchor, Anthony Antoine. This physical gesture marked the end of their partnership on the evening news desk. She also invited the audience to keep in touch with her through her social media channels as she moves forward in her career.

Undisclosed Future Plans For Station Veteran

The specific reasons for Collins' departure remain undisclosed. Additionally, there is no information available regarding her next career move or where she will anchor next. The station has not released any official comment regarding her exit or the details of her future employment.

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Her departure ends a chapter that started with a cross-country move from California to Texas. The station continues to operate with its existing lineup as they adjust to the loss of their long-time weekday evening anchor.