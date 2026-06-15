Carolina's Jordan Staal wins the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, oldest on record at age 37

Jordan Staal has won the Conn Smythe Trophy for leading the Carolina Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup

' coach, Brind'Amour was their captain when they won the Stanley Cup two decades ago, and now Staal wears the “C.”“We’re not here today without Jordan Staal,” he said.

“I can promise you that. We’re very lucky. And as a coach, you’re super fortunate to have a guy like that be your leader. ” Staal led the Hurricanes to the second championship in franchise history by being the two-way shutdown center and faceoff ace he has been his entireStaal is the longest-tenured player in the organization.

He joined in 2012 in a trade from Pittsburgh on his wedding day, and after winning the Cup with the“I don’t want to say that the losing that he had to do for four, five years when he got here might have fueled him even more, but I think it did,” fellow veteransaid.

“The fact that he’s seen some pretty dark days here and then to be on the other side of it ... he stuck through it the whole time. ” The past seven seasons, Staal and the Hurricanes made the playoffs but failed to reach the final. He became captain in the middle of that stretch in 2020, taking on a role once filled by Brind'Amour from 2005-10 and older brother Eric from 2010-16.

“Each scar, each moment just drives a hunger even deeper into you,” Staal said. “Being a part of this core and all the scars that we’ve gone through just brings that care factor for each other that we want it for each other that much more. ” Staal has never gotten the Selke Trophy as the league's best defensive forward, but he has been a finalist and this run shows why.

He won more than 56% of his faceoffs and is so valuable on draws that he begins power plays just to get the Hurricanes the puck. Told of Brind'Amour's comment that the team would not have gotten this far without him, Staal praised his coach and downplayed changing anything in his game. The two shared a long hug on the ice in the moments after the Game 6 win.

“I’m just being me,” Staal said. “I’m not really anyone different. But just my day-to-day presence is showing up and working. That’s all I’ve done since I got here in Carolina, and being consistent with that must have been enough.

”were Carolina's front-runners. He never scored 30 goals in a season, but his six in the final put him in the record books with the likes of Hall of Famers Mario Lemieux and Mike Bossy.

“I’m not really surprised,” Brind'Amour said. “You take the goals away, it’d be the same impact. It’s just added that extra element. ”The story of Ralph Cox, the last guy cut from the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey teamThe story of Ralph Cox, the last guy cut from the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey teamFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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