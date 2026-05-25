Carolina Panthers Schedule Released for 2026 Season

The Carolina Panthers have released their schedule for the 2026 season, and it's packed with exciting matchups against some of the top teams in the league. From their division rivals to interconference foes, the Panthers will be facing a tough slate of games. But with their recent success and a strong roster, they're looking to make a deep run in the playoffs. Here's a breakdown of their schedule and some key matchups to watch.

The Carolina Panthers finished the 2025 season with an 8-9 record, claiming their first division title since 2015 and first playoff appearance since 2017. They made a fine showing against the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round, but ultimately lost 34-31 at home.

With the release of the 2026 schedule, the Panthers now know their opponents and game times for the upcoming season. One of their first matchups will be against the Chicago Bears, a team they have struggled against in recent years. The Bears have won four straight meetings dating back to 2017 and seven of the last eight encounters. The overall series standings favor the Bears, with a 9-4 edge.

The clubs' last meeting resulted in a 36-10 Bears' win at Soldier Field in Week 5 of 2024. The Panthers have a long history of rivalry games against various teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Against the Falcons, the Panthers own a 37-25 edge in the series standings, but have won the last three meetings. In 2025, the Panthers swept the series for the first time since 2013.

The Browns entered the league in 1999, four years after the Panthers made their debut in 1995. Carolina won the first three meetings and still owns a 4-3 edge in the series standings.

However, Cleveland has won the last two encounters, including a 26-24 triumph in Charlotte in 2022. The Panthers will be traveling to Cleveland for the first time since dropping a 26-20 decision in 2018. They will host the Lions on a Sunday evening, and have actually doubled up the Lions (8-4) in a series that dates back to 1999. The Panthers have won the last six meetings in Carolina dating back to 2002.

The Lions came away with a wild 42-24 win at Detroit in Week 5 of 2023 in the clubs' last encounter. The Panthers were in Philadelphia two years ago and came up just short, 22-16, to the eventual Super Bowl LIX champions. While the Birds own the lead in the regular-season standings (9-4), the Panthers knocked off Andy Reid's club, 14-3, at Philadelphia in the 2023 NFC title game in the lone playoff meeting between the clubs.

This past season in Week 16, the Panthers snapped a five-game losing streak in the series via a 23-20 home win. Two weeks later, the Buccaneers returned the favor on a Saturday afternoon at Tampa, 16-14. These clubs are separated by only one game in the series standings, with Carolina owning a 26-25 lead. The teams clash on a Monday night in Week 12 at Tampa, where the Panthers haven't won since 2017.

The 2025 Panthers put themselves on the map last season when they went to Lambeau Field in Week 9 and came away with a last-second 16-13 win over Matt LaFleur's team. That snapped a three-game losing streak in this series which has been owned by Green Bay via a 12-7 overall record—which includes the Packers' 30-13 win in the 1996 NFC title game at Lambeau Field. Including that contest, the Packers are 3-6 lifetime at Green Bay.

The most notable meeting between these teams took place at Levi's Stadium as Denver's smothering defense keyed a 24-10 victory in Super Bowl 50. Including that contest, the Panthers own a dismal 2-7 lifetime record in this interconference series. The Broncos are making their first appearance in Charlotte since a 23-10 loss in 2022. The teams have split their previous four meetings in Carolina.

This will also mark the second time in three years the clubs will meeting as the Broncos came away with a 28-14 win at Denver in Week 8 of 2024. Of Carolina's three divisional rivals, this is the only NFC South foes that the Panthers have met in the postseason. In 2017, the Saints took three games from Ron Rivera's club—including a 31-26 triumph at the Superdome in the wild card round.

There was a 17-7 win at Carolina in Week 10, and a 20-17 victory five weeks later at the Superdome. The Saints now own a 34-29 overall edge in the standings, and the Panthers are 1-5 in the club's last six meetings dating back to 2023. There are eerie similarities here to the Panthers' series with the Browns, starting with the fact that Carolina owns a 4-3 edge and won the first three meetings.

The Panthers are hosting this series for the first time since 2018 when they came away with a 36-21 victory





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