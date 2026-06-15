Carolina Hurricanes Win First Stanley Cup in 20 Years with 3-0 Shutout of Vegas Golden Knights

The Carolina Hurricanes clinched the 2026 Stanley Cup with a 3-0 victory in Game 6, fueled by Brandon Bussi's shutout and key goals from Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake. The win completes a series comeback after trailing 4-0 in Game 3.

The Carolina Hurricanes captured their first Stanley Cup championship in two decades with a decisive 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final.

The win capped a stunning series turnaround after the Hurricanes faced a daunting 4-0 deficit in Game 3. From that point forward, Carolina seized control, outplaying the Golden Knights in the final three contests. Their suffocating defensive effort, anchored by goaltender Brandon Bussi, produced the first playoff shutout of his career as he stopped all 22 Vegas shots. Offensively, the Hurricanes set the tone early.

Taylor Hall scored just 3:47 into the opening period, providing the game's opening goal and an early cushion. Jackson Blake contributed a goal and an assist, while Nikolaj Ehlers added an empty-net goal to seal the victory. For Vegas, the offensive struggles were glaring. After a strong start to the series, their attack sputtered at the worst possible time.

The Golden Knights went an extensive 18 minutes and 37 seconds without a shot on goal spanning the second and third periods. This was also the first game of the final where Vegas goaltender Carter Hart did not allow four goals; he made 20 saves in the loss. In a do-or-die spot, the Golden Knights made several personnel adjustments in an attempt to ignite their lineup. Brett Howden stepped in at second-line center for the injured William Karlsson.

Mitch Marner remained on the right wing rather than moving to center. Original Golden Knight Reilly Smith made his Cup final debut on the third line, and Braeden Bowman appeared in his first playoff game on the fourth line. On the blue line, Kaedan Korczak replaced Dyland Coghlan on the third defensive pairing. Despite these changes, they could not solve the Hurricanes' structured defense.

Carolina's victory, led by coach Rod Brind'Amour-who also captained the team to its 2006 Stanley Cup-represents a triumph of resilience and defensive discipline after a series of high-scoring, momentum-shifting games





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Stanley Cup Final 2026 Carolina Hurricanes Championship Vegas Golden Knights Brandon Bussi Shutout Rod Brind'amour

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