Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Live Score

View the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights game played on June 09, 2026. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more

After 5-4 win to go up 2-1, Golden Knights can take control of series when they play host to Hurricanes in T-Mobile ArenaAfter 5-4 win to go up 2-1, Golden Knights can take control of series when they play host to Hurricanes in T-Mobile ArenaAho notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Martinook scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Marner posted a natural hat trick, one assist, 10 shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Theodore scored the game-winning goal, dished an assist, fired three shots on net, blocked three shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

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