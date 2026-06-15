Carolina Hurricanes Capture Stanley Cup in 2026 Final

The Carolina Hurricanes won the 2026 Stanley Cup after a 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Six, celebrating with a team photo and new commemorative gear now available from Fanatics.

The Carolina Hurricanes pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup after their 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Six of the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, NevadaIf you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Carolina players stormed the ice to celebrate after the final buzzer Sunday, grabbing Stanley Cup winners hats and scarves to throw on as they posed for photos. Now, fans can pick up the same Stanley Cup champions gear, along with an official T-shirt and limited-edition autographedThe collectibles site, Fanatics, is selling the same hat seen on the players as they posed with the Stanley Cup on the ice before taking their celebrations to the locker room.

The hat features an embroidered Stanley Cup Champions logo, along with the Hurricanes logo on the front. The raised, contrast-color striping adds a distinctive touch. This is a fitted cap with an adjustable snapback closure to fit most head sizes. You can also pick up this official Hurricanes Stanley Cup Champs T-shirt, which was seen on some of the players during their post-game interviews in the locker room.

A “Raise the Cup” graphic adorns the back of the tee. The 100% cotton tee features a classic fit and is available in sizes small to 3XL. Many of the ‘Canes players were also seen posing for their team photo while wearing this scarf, which features the words “2026 Stanley Cup” on one side, and the word “Champions” on the other.

The knit scarf measures approximately 65 inches in length, with an embroidered Hurricanes logo on one end, and the Fanatics logo on the other. Fanatics also has autographed merch available for sale, including a number of Jordan Staal autographed pucks. This one is signed by the Stanley Cup MVP in blue pen, with the inscription “2026 SC Champs” under his autograph. This is a real hockey puck from famed Canadian puck maker Inglasco.

Only a limited number of signed pucks are being released and each one is individually numbered, with a tamper-evident hologram for authenticity and collectibility. The captain of the Hurricanes team, Staal was recognized with the Conn Smythe Trophy after leading the Stanley Cup finals scoresheet with six goals. Staal can add another keepsake to his shelf with the release of his official Stanley Cup winner bobblehead doll.

From the collectibles site, FOCO, the bobblehead features the Hurricanes captain in his hockey uniform and holding the Stanley Cup, while perched on a base and backdrop with team colors and branding throughout. This is a super limited release with only 1,025 units available, so you’ll want to snag one before it’s sold out. FOCO says each bobblehead figure is hand-painted, so no two are exactly alike. Oscar Hartzog





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