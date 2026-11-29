Twenty turnovers in Charlotte exposed a bigger issue for North Carolina, and there's no obvious fix on the roster.

Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown brings the ball up court against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Worry has begun to rapidly increase among members of Carolina's fan base, as they drop a second loss to a power conference opponent and have yet to win any meaningful game in seven contests. North Carolina has never beaten West Virginia in basketball and added another tally to the streak on Friday after an embarrassing performance in Charlotte, losing 72-59.

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Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles Sadler collides with North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown during the second half at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The defining problem in the matchup was a glaring issue in ball security, as the Tar Heels turned the ball over 20 times on the night, with only 10 assists.had 8 of them himself, an overall ugly display of what should have been an opportunity for him to step up and take control of this offense.