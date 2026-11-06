Carolina Caroline Joins Netflix as Box Office Race Heats Up

Carolina Caroline, the crime romance starring Samara Weaving, is now streaming on US Netflix as four new films challenge A24's You Can See Everything at the box office.

Netflix subscribers in the United States have a new weekend pick: Carolina Caroline (2026), a crime romance that was added to the streaming service earlier this week. The film is directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier and written by William Thomas Dean IV, and it arrives while the theatrical market is busy with new releases.

At the box office, A24's You Can See Everything, co-directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, finally claimed the top spot last weekend after two weekends in second place. This weekend, four new releases will try to take that crown: Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja's Cat in the Hat movie, Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus Zero, Fathom Entertainment's Jimmy, and Wild Horse Nine, which stars John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell.

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Carolina Caroline Blends Crime and Romance

Carolina Caroline follows a young woman who embarks on a passionate journey with a con man on the run. The story combines the tension of a chase with the pull of a love affair, which makes it a different kind of crime film from many recent streaming titles.

The movie also stars Kyle Gallner and Kyra Sedgwick. Samara Weaving, who has had a busy 2026, leads the cast. Her previous projects include the Ready or Not sequel and the action comedy Over Your Dead Body, and her latest film is now available to Netflix viewers in the United States.

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Collider reviewer Therese Lacson wrote that anyone who loves a crime movie that does not take itself too seriously should seek it out. Lacson's review suggested the film is best experienced on a large screen, but the film's mix of drama and romance still works well at home for viewers who cannot visit a cinema.

Carolina Caroline Critical Scores and Audience Reaction

Carolina Caroline holds a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.6/10 rating on IMDb. These two numbers come from different sources, so they measure different things and should be read separately.

Rotten Tomatoes calculates a percentage from critic reviews, while IMDb shows an average rating from user votes. A strong critic score paired with a moderate audience rating suggests that reviewers responded more warmly to the film than general viewers did, though the figures alone do not explain why.

Box Office Competition Around You Can See Everything

Four new releases will compete with A24's You Can See Everything for the top box office spot this weekend. The debut lineup gives moviegoers several options, from animated family fare to a Godzilla film and a prestige awards contender.

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Cat in the Hat, directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, is one of the debuts that could draw families to theaters. Godzilla Minus Zero, written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, adds a large-scale monster title to the mix, while Fathom Entertainment's Jimmy and the John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell film Wild Horse Nine complete the field.

The box office contest also shapes how viewers split their time between theaters and home screens. Weekend audiences choosing a new theatrical release may leave Carolina Caroline for later, while people who skip the cinema can start the Netflix title tonight.

Why Netflix Viewers Should Add Carolina Caroline Now

Carolina Caroline is available now on US Netflix, making it the most immediate streaming choice in this weekend's guide. Viewers who want a fast-paced film with romance and crime elements can start it without waiting for a theatrical window.

The Netflix guide for this weekend highlights three titles, and Carolina Caroline is the one covered here in detail. Its cast, its creative team, and its strong critic score on Rotten Tomatoes make it a practical pick for anyone deciding between a new theatrical release and a night at home.