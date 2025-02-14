Carole Radziwill Loves Dating Younger Men: 'It Gets Better and Better'

Former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star Carole Radziwill shares her thoughts on dating younger men, inspired by the new 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' film. She believes that women's dating lives improve with age and that younger men bring a certain spark and confidence to the relationship.

Carole Radziwill, a self-proclaimed fan of the original Bridget Jones's Diary, wholeheartedly embraces the new film's premise of dating a younger man. The 61-year-old reality star shared her thoughts while attending the premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in New York City. According to Radziwill, dating in her 20s was a painful experience marked by awkward encounters and a lack of confidence.

However, things took a turn for the better when she met her husband at 25, enjoying a decade-long marriage. After her husband Anthony Radziwill's untimely passing in 1999, Radziwill found herself navigating the world of dating again in her mid-30s. While she acknowledges the initial challenges, she emphasizes that dating only gets better with time. She believes finding love in your 50s and beyond is truly exceptional, stating that people often underestimate the joys of later-life romance. Radziwill jokingly quips that she has matured but hasn't aged, highlighting her vibrant and confident approach to dating.Drawing from her own experiences, Radziwill, who documented her romance with a younger man on RHONY, reveals that dating younger men has added a unique dimension to her romantic life. She acknowledges that while she doesn't exclusively date younger men, she's observed a distinct difference in the dynamic. Radziwill explains that age can play a crucial role in igniting passion and excitement, suggesting that younger men often possess a renewed zest for courtship and flirtation. She attributes the allure of younger partners to their confidence and the energy they bring to the relationship. Radziwill, who appeared on RHONY from 2012 to 2018, believes that societal acceptance of older women dating younger men has evolved. She points to films like Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy as evidence of this shift, where the narrative embraces a romance between a widowed woman and a younger man





