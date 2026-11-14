Carol Kirkwood Dismisses Age Gap Concerns After Leaving BBC

Former BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood discusses her retirement, marriage to Steve Randall, and plans for travel with her 13 years younger husband.

Carol Kirkwood has stated that the thirteen-year age difference between herself and her husband does not cause her any anxiety, emphasizing that she focuses on enjoying their shared time rather than worrying about the future. The 64-year-old former weather presenter married Steve Randall, a retired police officer who is 51 years old, in a private ceremony held in Buckinghamshire in December 2023.

Kirkwood Addresses Relationship Age Gap

After departing from her long-standing role at the BBC, Kirkwood opened up about her relationship dynamics in an interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine. She addressed the persistent questions regarding the age disparity by noting that such concerns are not something she actively thinks about in her daily life.

Also read Roeper's Reviews: Chilling, at times disturbing version of 'A Christmas Carol'

When asked by interviewers what she intends to do when she reaches the age of 85 and her husband is 72, Kirkwood responded that they will deal with that situation when it actually arises. She expressed a firm lack of worry about the next 15 to 20 years, suggesting that unpredictable events could change circumstances significantly.

Focus on Daily Joys and Spontaneous Travel

Kirkwood highlighted that the couple prioritizes the small, everyday pleasures of life over major milestones. She described their ideal routine as involving simple activities such as going for walks, tending to their garden, or enjoying meals prepared by Randall.

Advertisement

She added that both she and her husband are physically fit at this stage and hope to maintain their health. The couple recently took a trip to celebrate his birthday, demonstrating their commitment to sharing experiences now that her demanding broadcast schedule is over.

Leaving the BBC for Personal Freedom

Carol Kirkwood officially left the BBC in April after three decades of presenting weather forecasts, a move she described as liberating. Randall was present to support her during her final broadcast on BBC Breakfast, presenting her with a large bouquet of flowers.

She explained that leaving the broadcaster allowed her to dance to her own tune without the constraints of a strict corporate environment. Previously, her job required her to wake up at 2:45 am daily, but her new independence allows for spontaneous decisions without needing permission from executives.

Future Plans for European Exploration

With her freedom restored, Kirkwood plans to take significant time off to explore Europe with her husband. She shared that they have numerous travel plans set for the near future, looking forward to driving around and seeing new places together.

Advertisement

Reflecting on her departure, she joked about watching the next morning's weather presenter predict bad weather and then immediately heading off in the car. Randall agreed that the first thing to go in their new lifestyle is the alarm clock, marking a fresh start for the couple.