Carol Kirkwood Dismisses Age Gap Concerns After Leaving BBC For Steve Randall

Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood, 64, married retired officer Steve Randall, 51, in December 2023. She has quit the BBC to enjoy retirement with her husband and addresses their 13-year age difference.

Broadcasting veteran Carol Kirkwood has publicly stated that the 13-year age difference between her and her husband Steve Randall does not cause her any anxiety. The former weather reporter, aged 64, married the retired police officer, aged 51, in a private ceremony held in Buckinghamshire in December 2023. Following her departure from the BBC, Kirkwood emphasized that she is focused on the present rather than future projections about their relationship.

Relationship Timeline And Wedding Details

Kirkwood and Randall tied the knot after nine years following her divorce from property developer Jimmy Kirkwood. The couple opted for an intimate wedding ceremony that took place in the county of Buckinghamshire. This union marks a new chapter for the former television presenter, who has now transitioned out of her long-standing role in front of the camera. The marriage follows a period where she had already begun to adjust her lifestyle to accommodate a more personal schedule.

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Career Departure And Personal Liberation

The decision to leave the BBC was finalized in April after Kirkwood spent 30 years presenting weather forecasts. During her final on-screen appearance, she received a large bouquet of flowers from Randall. She described the move as liberating, allowing her to dance to her own tune without the strict constraints previously imposed by the broadcaster. This change grants her the freedom to be spontaneous with her husband without adhering to a rigid work schedule.

Addressing The Age Gap And Future Plans

When asked about the potential challenges of their age difference, Kirkwood insisted it is not something she worries about. She noted that anything could happen in the next 15 to 20 years and stated she is not concerned about their ages when they reach their late seventies or eighties. Both individuals are currently fit, and they plan to enjoy the small pleasures of life, such as walking, gardening, and sharing meals cooked by Randall.

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New Routine And European Travel Goals

Kirkwood's retirement allows her to eliminate her previous 2.45am alarm clock, a routine she had maintained for decades. She expressed excitement about driving into the sunset with her husband and taking trips across Europe. Her departure means she no longer requires permission from the BBC to pursue other work, effectively making her her own boss. The couple has already begun sharing glimpses of this new lifestyle on social media platforms like Instagram since January.

Looking Forward To Spontaneous Adventures

Plans for the future include extensive travel and a break from the structured life of a news presenter. Kirkwood joked that she and her husband look forward to watching the new morning presenter, Matt, and then deciding to head off in their car wherever they please. Randall echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the best part of their new life is the freedom from early alarms. The couple is eager to explore the world together as they embrace this next phase of their shared journey.