Author Caro Claire Burke is working on her second novel, teasing a theme of womanhood following the massive success of Yesteryear and the upcoming Anne Hathaway film adaptation.

Caro Claire Burke is rapidly establishing herself as the most dominant literary voice of 2026 following the unprecedented success of her debut novel, Yesteryear. Since its release in April, the satirical thriller has sold an impressive 3.5 million copies, securing Burke a spot on the New York Times best-selling list and a feature on the cover of TIME Magazine. The book's cultural impact extended beyond print, sparking a fierce bidding war among major publishing houses that resulted in fifteen separate offers and a high-profile film adaptation starring and produced by Anne Hathaway.

Confirmed Second Novel From Knopf Publisher

Despite her current momentum, Burke is already deep into the creative process for her next project. Jenny Jackson, the editorial director at Knopf, the publishing house responsible for Yesteryear, confirmed in a recent interview that the company has already signed a contract for Burke's second novel. Jackson revealed that the acquisition was based entirely on the concept alone, occurring before a full manuscript was even read. She described the premise as the type of idea that immediately resonates with industry professionals, requiring no further explanation to generate enthusiasm.

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Theme Of Womanhood And Performance

In a recent Instagram Story Q&A session, Burke provided her first public insight into the thematic direction of her upcoming work. Responding directly to a fan inquiry, she described the new book as focusing on the grand performance of womanhood. This concept mirrors the central narrative of Yesteryear, which tracks a homesteading tradwife influencer whose meticulously staged online life collapses when she is transported to the distant past. The continuity suggests Burke intends to continue exploring the pressures of curated identities and societal expectations placed on women.

Rapid Writing Process And Industry Support

Burke's ability to produce high-quality fiction at a rapid pace is evident in her workflow. She completed the first draft of Yesteryear in just two months, a testament to her prolific output. In her TIME Magazine cover story, she expressed gratitude for the financial security that allows her to dedicate time to writing without immediate pressure. She also acknowledged the support of editors and colleagues who remain invested in her career trajectory, noting that she values the environment that encourages her to continue creating new stories.

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Broader Media Ventures And Podcast

Her professional activities extend well beyond traditional book publishing. Burke hosts the popular podcast Diabolical Lies, which experienced a significant surge in listener numbers following the release of her debut novel. The podcast serves as another platform for her to engage with her expanding audience. Additionally, while the film adaptation of Yesteryear has brought on a dedicated screenwriter to handle the screenplay, there are ongoing discussions about Burke's potential involvement in the production, though specific roles remain unconfirmed.

Future Release And Current Status

As of now, no official title or release date has been announced for the second novel. Jackson noted that the deal was struck in 2024 when the manuscript for Yesteryear was first sold, giving Burke ample time to develop her next concept. Burke has not confirmed whether she has finished writing the draft, but her history of rapid production suggests it may be closer to completion than typically expected. Fans and critics alike are watching closely to see how she evolves her narrative style following her breakout year.