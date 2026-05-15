Caro Claire Burke on Her Bestselling Tradwife Novel, Writing an 'Acidic' Influencer and the Film Adaptation

Caro Claire Burke discusses her debut novel 'Yesteryear', which has been a runaway success since its April 7 release. She also talks about her thoughts on Natalie's ending and the Amazon MGM film adaptation. The novel, about a fictional tradwife influencer transported back to the days of yesteryear, has been a New York Times bestseller and a Good Morning America book club pick.

It's safe to say that Caro Claire Burke 's delightfully horrifying novel " Yesteryear " is the book of the moment. Since its April 7 release, it feels as though everyone has either read it, wants to read it, or is figuring out how to get their hands on it.

"Yesteryear" is a No. 1 New York Times bestseller and a "Good Morning America" book club pick, and it's already getting the big screen treatment. Caro Claire Burke spoke about what it's been like to see the response to her debut novel, her thoughts on Natalie's ending, and the forthcoming film adaptation





Variety / 🏆 108. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Book Caro Claire Burke Yesteryear Tradwife Influencer Natalie Heller Mills Film Adaptation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Humane Society to home; Pets on Jersey's JourneysJoin Claire every Monday through Friday as you start your day with Good Morning Tucson!

Read more »

Boulder Co. mobile home neighbors push to buy $42.5M park before new owner prices them outClaire Lavezzorio is a reporter at KMGH Denver7 in Denver, Colorado.

Read more »

Outlander Finale’s Ending With Claire & Jamie’s Fate Explained By ShowrunnerOutlander's showrunner explains Claire and Jamie’s fate in the series finale's ending. Here are all the details.

Read more »

Jamie & Claire's Fate In Outlander's Series Finale Explained (& What The Credits Scene Means)The long-awaited finale.

Read more »