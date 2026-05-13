Carnival Cruise Passenger Nelson Injures Horace's Husband, Leading to Public Spat

A physical altercation between Carnival Cruise passenger Nelson and another Diamond member Horace occurred aboard the Carnival Spirit during a return trip from the Bahamas. Nelson approached Horace's husband and ended up touching him multiple times, escalating a verbal dispute into an all-out physical altercation. The altercation led to both women slapping each other in front of several other passengers, requiring Carnival staff to intervene and settle the situation. The case is now being monitored as both women stay apart to prevent any further contact.

According to court records, Carnival Spirit passenger Nelson and fellow Diamond member Horace were involved in a physical altercation in front of several bystanders. The conflict arose when Nelson confronted Horace's husband about queuing up incorrectly for their cruise accounts.

Horace denied having any issues with Nelson initially but later stated that Nelson physically touched her husband multiple times. Both women slapped each other, leading to Carnival staff intervening to break up the fight. The judge ordered both parties to be kept separated and under surveillance for three months before dismissing the case upon their agreement to avoid any further contact. Both women admitted to being banned from all Carnival cruises and losing their Diamond-member status.

Nelson's attorney believes that Carnival should reinstate the women. Horace's attorney expressed optimism that the situation would be resolved peacefully after having handled similar disputes in the past. The Mobile Police Department has recorded the case but declined to provide further information





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Carnival Cruise Physical Altercation Diamond Status Alleged Physical Touch Escalating Dispute Intervention Bystander's Perspective Recording Case Restoration Of Hatton Garden Diamonds

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