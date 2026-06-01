Carnival Corporation Data Breach Exposes Personal Information of Nearly Six Million Customers

A data breach at Carnival Corporation, caused by a social engineering attack, has leaked personal details of approximately 5.995 million customers, including names, contact information, and identification numbers. The company has responded by blocking the intrusion, notifying authorities, and offering credit monitoring.

Carnival Corporation disclosed a significant data breach that occurred in April, compromising the personal information of nearly six million customers. The incident was initiated by a social engineering attack where an unauthorized actor deceived an employee, gaining access to a limited portion of the company's IT systems.

Upon discovery, Carnival Corporation swiftly took measures to block the unauthorized activity, engaged third‑party cybersecurity experts, and alerted law enforcement authorities. The company's official data breach notification filed with the Maine Attorney General's office confirmed that exactly 5,995,277 individuals were affected. The investigation determined that certain personal data was illegally accessed, and the company has begun notifying those impacted. Carnival expressed deep regret for any concern caused and emphasized that protecting customer privacy is a top priority.

The breach potentially exposed a wide range of personal details, including names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, and passport numbers. In response, Carnival is offering two years of complimentary credit monitoring services through TransUnion to affected U.S. customers. The company is also urging individuals to remain vigilant, closely monitor account statements and credit histories for any suspicious activity, and report potential identity theft or fraud to local authorities.

This incident adds to recent operational challenges for Carnival, including the cancellation of reservations due to a separate IT issue that displayed erroneously low prices on its website. Security experts have highlighted the severe implications of such a large-scale breach, noting that cybercriminals could exploit the stolen credentials to conduct account takeovers, identity theft, and highly targeted phishing attacks.

Among the compromised data are login credentials for popular services such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Instagram, and Amazon, raising additional concerns about cross‑platform security risks. Carnival has stated that it is implementing new layers of security and monitoring on top of existing protections and will continue to enhance its defenses against evolving cyber threats





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Carnival Corporation Data Breach Social Engineering Personal Information Leak Credit Monitoring Cybersecurity Identity Theft Customer Data

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