Carney Warns of AI Overreliance After U.S. Curbs on Anthropic Models

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney cautions against overdependence on U.S. AI technology following new export controls on Anthropic's advanced models, linking the move to Canada's push for diversified trade and innovation ahead of the G7 summit.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney warned on Sunday that U.S. restrictions on Anthropic 's newest AI models underscore the risks of depending too heavily on a small number of American technology providers.

The export controls represent the most substantial move by the U.S. government to date to limit access to cutting-edge artificial intelligence systems. Anthropic recently released a model called Fable, which is a limited version of an even more advanced system named Mythos. Access to Mythos has been tightly controlled by the company because of concerns about its potential to be used for malicious cyber activities. Carney emphasized that this situation serves as a critical lesson about the need for diversification.

Speaking in Ireland ahead of the G7 summit in France, Carney stated that artificial intelligence would be a major topic of discussion among world leaders. He noted that he had previously spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron about AI and stressed that the summit would not produce a simple solution, given the complexity of the issues.

Carney connected the U.S. AI curbs to Canada's broader strategy to diversify its trade and technology partnerships beyond the United States, where more than 70% of Canadian exports are currently sent. Regarding trade, Carney confirmed that there are no bilateral talks scheduled with former U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7, even as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement approaches renewal. Negotiations will instead involve Canada's chief trade negotiator and their U.S. counterparts.

Earlier in the day, Carney visited the ancestral village of Aghagower in County Mayo, Ireland, where his grandparents emigrated from in the 1920s. Local residents expressed admiration for Carney, praising his defense of Canadian interests. The visit highlighted his personal ties to Ireland while his policy remarks focused on technology sovereignty and economic resilience in an era of geopolitical uncertainty





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