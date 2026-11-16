Prime Minister Mark Carney signals potential pivot to Chinese automakers if US trade negotiations stall, promising substantial manufacturing investment on Canadian soil.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a stark warning regarding the future of North American trade relations, stating that Canada could increasingly rely on Chinese automakers for both vehicles and domestic employment if ongoing negotiations with the United States fail to produce a satisfactory agreement. The Prime Minister emphasized that Canada possesses some of the most skilled automotive workers globally and seeks to ensure they remain fully utilized within an integrated continental market.

Pivot to China Threatens US Relations

Carney argued that the current North American market has become less integrated due to trade actions initiated by the United States, creating an opening for alternative partnerships. He clarified during recent discussions that his administration is not using the prospect of closer ties with Beijing as a strategic lever against Washington, but rather as a genuine economic alternative. If domestic automotive capacity is not fully engaged in a North American context, the Prime Minister asserted that Canada will naturally pursue other opportunities to keep its industrial base active.

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However, Carney outlined specific conditions for any shift toward Chinese manufacturing, insisting that such a pivot would require substantial direct investment from Chinese companies within Canadian borders. The government expects any new partnerships to utilize Canadian supply chains for vehicle parts and critical minerals, ensuring that the benefits of trade are retained within the Canadian economy rather than serving as a mere assembly point for foreign goods.

Dispute Over EV Tariffs and Trade Deals

The current diplomatic tension stems from earlier trade disputes, including China's implementation of a 100 percent tariff on electric vehicles in 2024 and a 25 percent levy on steel and aluminum. These measures followed similar protective actions taken by the United States to shield its domestic electric vehicle market from what it termed a flood of cheap Chinese imports. In retaliation, China imposed steep tariffs on key Canadian agricultural exports, including canola oil, pork, and seafood.

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Carney's administration subsequently negotiated a deal to significantly reduce tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for the removal of retaliatory tariffs on Canadian food exports. In January 2026, the agreement allowed Canada to import up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles, although actual imports reached only approximately 16,200 by the end of September. A significant portion of this quota was consumed by Tesla vehicles produced at the company's Gigafactory in China, rather than through broader Chinese brand entry.

Ontario Opposition and Industrial Concerns

Carney's approach has faced fierce resistance from Ontario Premier Doug Ford, whose province is the heart of Canada's automotive industry. Ford expressed fury that the Prime Minister did not consult provincial leadership before altering trade policies that impact the region directly. The opposition is particularly heightened by recent proposals involving the Stellantis Brampton auto assembly plant, which has raised alarms about potential job losses and the introduction of pre-fabricated kits.

Reports indicated that the federal government plans to lease back 25 percent of the Brampton facility to its original owner, Stellantis, for the purpose of assembling Chinese electric vehicles from prefabricated knock-down kits manufactured in China. Such a move threatens to eliminate hundreds, or potentially thousands, of manufacturing jobs at the plant. Critics argue that this strategy undermines the local industrial base and contradicts previous assurances about maintaining robust domestic manufacturing.

Future Investment and Government Response

Premier Ford formally wrote to Carney urging him to block the introduction of Chinese-made kits at the Brampton plant, stressing the need to protect and expand Ontario's automotive footprint. He emphasized that fortifying the industrial base is foundational to creating generational economic opportunities for the region. Despite these concerns, the Chinese government has yet to make any substantial investments in Canadian auto manufacturing, possibly due to the higher costs associated with Canadian labor and supply chains.

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In response to the growing criticism, the Carney administration firmly stated that it is not considering any proposal to replace full vehicle manufacturing with Chinese-made kit cars. The government reiterated its insistence that any future Chinese investment in Canadian auto manufacturing must strictly use Canadian parts, Canadian labor, and a Canadian supply chain. This stance aims to balance trade flexibility with the protection of domestic industrial jobs.