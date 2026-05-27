Canada joined a major European Union defense fund last year, and Prime Minister Mark Carney has made a point of diversifying military spending away from the United States.

Prime Minister Mark Carney talks to reporters as he takes part in an event at a new housing development in Orleans, Ont. , on Monday.

Canada will buy Saab GlobalEye early warning jets built on Bombardier aircraft, rejecting two U.S. options in a deal aimed at boosting domestic production and bolstering Arctic air defenses. Prime Minister Mark Carney casts the purchase as part of a broader pivot away from U.S. dominance in Canadian arms spending, even as the Swedish system includes significant American-made components.

The move, echoing NATO’s interest in GlobalEye, comes amid Carney’s review of Canada’s planned F-35 buy and political backlash to Donald Trump’s trade threats and “51st state” talk. Canada will buy early warning radar planes built by Sweden’s Saab and Canada’s Bombardier over two American options, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday.

Carney said his government has entered negotiations to procure Saab’s Airborne Early Warning & Control Aircraft, which is built on the Canadian-manufactured Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft and will support domestic production. Carney also noted it is made with 20% U.S. content. The federal government has previously said it’s in the market for six radar aircraft.

Canada joined a major European Union defense fund last year, and Carney has made a point of diversifying its military spending away from the United States. Equipped with powerful radar, the Saab planes provide situational awareness about aircraft and missile movements for hundreds of miles. They can detect hostile activity in the air or from ships are able to direct fighter jets to their targets.

“Saab’s GlobalEye will be a key resource for the Canadian Armed Forces to detect and deter threats across the Arctic,” Carney said. The other options would have been to buy the E-7A Wedgetail surveillance planes built by U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing or the Aeris X by L3Harris.

Carney has previously said that no more will over 70 cents of every dollar of Canadian military capital spending go to the U.S. President Trump’s actions — including launching a trade war and suggesting Canada become the 51st U.S. state — infuriated Canadians and created the political environment for Carney to win the job of prime minister after promising to confront Trump’s increased aggression. The Canadian government is reviewing the planned purchase of U.S. F-35 fighter jets to explore other options.

Carney has said the potential for having more production in Canada is a factor. A proposal by Saab promised that assembly and maintenance of the Saab Gripen fighter jet would take place in Canada. Rebuilding L.A. : Game Theory: Is L.A.

Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics? Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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