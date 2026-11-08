Mark Carney proposes importing 2.3 million migrants over three years to boost Canada's economy. Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre calls the plan a disaster as 1.5 million Canadians remain unemployed.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has unveiled an ambitious plan to import 2.3 million migrants into Canada over the next three years, a move that has ignited immediate political fury given that 1.5 million Canadians are currently unemployed.

This aggressive target has drawn sharp condemnation from Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party, who labeled the proposal a disaster for the nation's economic stability and social fabric.

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Poilievre argued that the Canadian economy is collapsing in real time and insisted that available jobs must be reserved for Canadians before being offered to foreign nationals.

He emphasized that the scale of Carney's plan is unprecedented, noting that it will result in two immigrants being welcomed for every single Canadian birth over the three-year period.

The magnitude of the proposed influx can be contextualized by comparing it to migration patterns in the United States, which accepts roughly one million legalized migrants annually for a native-born population of 300 million.

That American inflow equates to approximately one migrant for every 3.5 births in the United States, whereas Carney's plan would add one migrant for every 20 people in Canada, or one migrant for every fourteen native Canadians.

This disparity means the Canadian plan is equivalent to the U.S. President or Congress importing seven million migrants per year, totaling 21 million over three years.

Carney defends the policy as a sustainable level of immigration necessary to revive the economy, a strategy that has been pursued since 2015 under the banner of Stimulus Migration.

The approach relies on importing large numbers of foreign workers who also serve as renters and consumers to drive demand for goods and housing services.

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This model benefits the banking industry significantly, which saw a 1.8% gain in the last week, bringing its twelve-month performance to a 46% gain according to SimplyWall.St data.

India is a significant beneficiary, having sent at least two million migrants to Canada who remit roughly $8 billion annually to their home country, supporting Indian banks and families.

One of the investors who created the 100 million plan was Mark Wiseman, who is now Carney's ambassador to the United States.

The Liberal Party maintains total control over national policy due to its parliamentary majority, which allows it to manage the largely secret budget process.

This political consolidation occurred after Justin Trudeau resigned in January 2025, enabling Carney to rescue the party and defeat Poilievre in the April 2025 election.

However, this strategy forces the Canadian government to borrow $100 billion per year to support an economy where citizens are struggling to afford homes.

Critics argue that this approach exacerbates the housing crisis and contributes to inflation, mirroring concerns raised about similar policies in the United States under previous administrations.

Mark Carney's background includes serving as the governor of the Bank of England, where he opposed Brexit due to its economic risks.

His current approach involves creating visa systems based on immediate market needs, such as bringing in 700,000 foreign workers to address domestic labor shortages.

This market-sensitive method aims to align immigration with economic conditions, although opponents like Poilievre contend that it ignores the struggles of Canadians facing entry-level job shortages and high living costs.

Poilievre highlighted the desperation of Canadian youth, stating that they cannot find homes or jobs, and called for immigration policy to be viewed from the lens of people struggling with pocketbook issues.

Michelle Rempel Garner also criticized the influence of corporate power brokers and lobbyists, arguing that the focus should shift to those struggling with entry-level jobs.

The plan has drawn comparisons to policies implemented by establishment politicians in other Western nations, including remarks by former U.S. President Barack Obama regarding sustainable immigration levels.

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Carney echoed former President Obama's rhetoric, describing the influx as the right thing to do and a sustainable level of immigration.

This policy of boosting economic growth by migration is being replicated by establishment politicians in many Western countries, including similar policies in the United States that spiked housing costs and boosted inflation.

Canada takes a look at its market needs and says they need 700,000 foreign workers to address labor needs domestically, building a visa system for that year to address current market conditions.

The plan brings in new migrants, temporary migrants, and those seeking permanent status, all of whom require loans for construction, mortgages, and credit cards.

Homelessness has doubled in the context of this surge, while older, home-owning Canadians express nostalgia for a pre-diversity Canada.

The coalition allowed Carney to rescue the party after Trudeau resigned, and then to defeat Poilievre in the April 2025 election.

The investor-pushed strategy has tried to revive Canada's economy since 2015 by importing a huge number of cheap foreign workers who also double as renters and consumers.

But this Stimulus Migration strategy is akin to fueling a suburban auto with jet fuel, creating winners like Boomer homeowners and new migrants while leaving many losers behind.

Demoralized youth are increasingly visible in this changing landscape, with 67,000 migrants quitting their jobs or leaving the system entirely in recent reports.

The political reality is that Carney's Liberal Party controls national policy because its parliamentary majority gives it total control over Canada's largely secret budget process.

Carney's policy of boosting economic growth by migration is being replicated by establishment politicians in many Western countries, including similar policies that spiked Americans' housing costs.

Canada takes a look at its market needs, and it says, "You know what? We need 700,000 foreign workers to address our labor needs domestically."

And, so, they build a visa system for that year to address the current market condition, and they say, "We're going to bring in a million people."

And it's market sensitive, though the social cost remains a subject of intense debate among voters and policymakers alike.