Carnell Tate Was Titans’ Perfect Draft Pick — Where Critics Miss the Mark on Tennessee’s Rebuild

The hiring of Robert Saleh this past offseason drew a fair bit of criticism to the Tennessee Titans. A lot of folks were just happy that Brian Callahan was gone

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate catches the ball for a first down during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectA lot of folks were just happy that Brian Callahan was gone, and that Matt Nagy wasn't tabbed as the next man for the job. But when draft night came and went, even Saleh's supporters left confused. General manager Mike Borgonzi selected Ohio State Buckeye Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick.

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In a draft that had been seen as generally weak in the WR area, taking Tate ahead of multiple big-name defenders shocked fans of a franchise that just hired a defense-first coach.calling out the Titans passing up on three "game changers" to take Tate instead. The post has 3,500 likes and counting, as well as nearly half-a-million views.back in April.

NFL's Chad Reuter graded the Titans' first day a more respectable B+, though he still said it was "not because Tate's talent didn't merit it, but because top defenders Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles were still available.

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"This wasn't the sentiment across the board, but it's safe to say that the Titans' pick wasn't as universally beloved as a number that came before and after it. However, Tate is proven up to this point to be exactly what the aforementioned post said Tennessee missed out on.game in a row, but an entire contest down didn't dethrone the rookie playmaker. He also received the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month honors for October.

Ian Hartitz pointed out after Tate's last showing in Week 7 that he had come down with eight catches on nine contested targets this season. That's an 89% rate, and at the time, was second only to Los Angeles Rams' superstar Puka Nacua. No matter what happens under center for Tennessee, Tate could have done little more up to now to validate the Titans selecting him.

Would any one of the defenders taken after Tate have been as good in Tennessee? There's a chance... but none of those guys have the defensive equivalent of Tate's rookie of the month honor. One of those nods went to LB Anthony Hill Jr., who the Titans took in the second round. Lane covers the Tennessee Titans, where he brings an evolving team's journey to fans on a daily basis. A longtime sports fanatic and recent baby blue jersey aficionado.