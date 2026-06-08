Carnage Gets His Due in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls With a Terrifying Carnage Shark Super Move

Carnage, often overlooked among Spider-Man's villains, shines in the upcoming fighting game Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls. The game features a special move based on the comic 'Carnage Shark,' where the symbiote bonds with a shark. This inclusion marks Carnage's first fighting game appearance and strengthens the roster of Spider-Man villains alongside Green Goblin.

Spider-Man's rogues gallery is filled with iconic villains, but Carnage often gets overlooked in discussions of the web-slinger's greatest foes. The symbiote-driven killer, bonded to Cletus Kasady, has a reputation for being one-dimensional-more focused on sheer violence and gore than deep storytelling.

While Carnage has had memorable moments, such as his role in the Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral event where the symbiote passed through multiple hosts before being defeated, most of his appearances lack the narrative weight of villains like Green Goblin or Doctor Octopus. However, the upcoming fighting game Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is set to change that by giving Carnage the spotlight he deserves, complete with a terrifying Easter egg in his design that pays homage to one of his most bizarre comic book forms: the Carnage Shark.

The Carnage Shark debuted in the 2021 story 'Carnage Shark' from Carnage: Black, White & Blood #2, written by Donny Cates with art by Kyle Hotz and Rachelle Rosenberg. In that short but striking tale, the red symbiote flees to the ocean and bonds with a great white shark, transforming into a crimson leviathan with thousands of razor-sharp teeth, piercing white eyes, and a mass of spikes, fins, and bones.

The design is both absurd and terrifying, but it only appeared for a few pages, leaving fans wanting more. Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, developed by Arc System Works and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, will bring this monstrous form to life as a special move-the Tōkon Assemble Super-giving players a chance to unleash the Carnage Shark in combat.

While Carnage's default design in the game is relatively tame compared to some other characters, this super move is a wild and faithful nod to the comics, ensuring that the symbiote's most fearsome iteration gets its due. Carnage's inclusion in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is significant for several reasons.

First, it marks the first time Carnage has appeared in a fighting game as a playable character, which is surprising given his popularity. Second, the game's roster is built around 4v4 tag team battles, and Carnage fits perfectly as a chaotic, high-damage fighter. His reveal came alongside Green Goblin, another iconic Spider-Man villain, in the same trailer, setting a strong foundation for future DLC characters.

With Venom having evolved into an antihero over the years, Carnage stands as one of the last truly evil symbiotes, making his presence in a game that emphasizes team dynamics particularly intriguing. The game also promises extensive alternate skins, and it's likely that Carnage will receive costumes inspired by his various comic appearances, such as his classic look or the Carnage Shark itself.

The broader context of Spider-Man villains in video games has been uneven, with characters like Green Goblin and Venom often taking center stage. Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, however, seems committed to giving lesser-seen villains a chance to shine. Carnage's debut, along with Green Goblin, suggests that the game's developers are tapping into the rich history of Spider-Man's adversaries.

Even if characters like Doctor Octopus, Mister Negative, or Scorpion join as post-launch DLC, Carnage and Green Goblin already provide a strong villainous core. The game is scheduled for release on PC and PS5 on August 6, 2026, and will feature online and local multiplayer, cross-play, and a Teen rating for blood, language, mild suggestive themes, violence, and in-game purchases.

For fans of Carnage and Spider-Man lore, this game offers a rare opportunity to see the character treated with the reverence he deserves. The Carnage Shark reference alone is enough to excite collectors and comic enthusiasts, but the promise of a fully fleshed-out moveset and inclusion in a competitive fighting game elevates Carnage beyond his usual one-note portrayals.

Whether he becomes a meta pick or remains a niche favorite, his presence in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is a win for villain representation. With the game's launch still over a year away, there's plenty of time for more reveals, but Carnage has already carved out a memorable spot in the roster





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