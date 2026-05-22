Carnage Could Have A Heyday In 2026/2027

While Carnage is typically overshadowed by Venom, the Venom symbiote's offspring may finally receive its due as early as this year. A recent announcement at EVO Japan teased the character's appearance in 'Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls,' hinting at a potential base-launch roster spot. The character's tie-in to 'Marvel Rivals' also adds to the speculation.

Whether or not the blood-red symbiote is bonded with the murderous Cletus Kasady, Carnage is easily one of Spider-Man’s most unhinged and haunting super-villains, relentless in its pursuit of bloodlust.

This was emphasized in The Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral, where Carnage abandoned Eddie Brock to bond with Torment, a brand-new serial killer who aimed to complete ‘spirals’ by killing relatives in a particular someone’s family tree before they themselves become the final victim. However, even in some of the character’s best stories/events, like Maximum Carnage, Carnage, U.S.A. , and Absolute Carnage, Carnage has forever basked in the cold darkness of Venom’s shadow.

This is especially true of their appearances in video games, where Carnage is typically only around or relevant if Venom is already established and present; this makes sense to a degree, seeing as how Carnage is an offspring of Venom’s, but the more sadistic and bloodthirsty symbiote may finally be receiving its due as early as this year. Carnage Could Have A Heyday In 2026/202





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Games Venom Jubilee Carnage Rivalry Characters Fighting Game Ensembling Game

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marvel to Release Premium Hardcover Collections Highlighting Indiana Jones' Comic Book AdventuresThe newly revealed Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book I and Book II hardcovers celebrate Marvels classic 1980s comics era, when the publisher expanded the franchise beyond the films with original globe-trotting stories. They already look designed to sit proudly beside the franchise s most iconic relics in stunning hardcover editions with striking leatherette covers, debossed artwork, and ribbon bookmarks.

Read more »

‘Ms. Marvel’ Star Iman Vellani Makes Solo Comics Writing Debut With ‘Chachu’ (EXCLUSIVE)Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani writes her first solo comic series, a five-issue neo-noir miniseries set in 1979, launching from Image Comics on Aug. 5.

Read more »

Marvel Officially Reveals Venom's New Design. See It Here FirstMarvel drops new Venom design.

Read more »

Which MCU Villain Defines Each Original Avenger (Thanos Only Defines 1 of Them)The Marvel Cinematic Universe has created complex relationships between heroes and the villains who define them.

Read more »