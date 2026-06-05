Carnage at ‘Heckled’ Hearing on Trump’s Tacky Vanity Project

The president claims the commission voted to approve his “triumphal arch.” It did not.

A hearing on concerns over Donald Trump’s plans to build himself a “triumphal arch” in D.C. descended into chaos as his appointees were heckled over the project’s “vanity” and “ugliness.

” “For those of you who are opposed to this project, I don’t think you help your case by heckling commissioners when they make their reasoned comments in response to the proposal that’s before us,” Will Scharf, the White House staff secretary who chairs the National Capital Planning Commission, told the hearing Thursday.

“I really don’t appreciate the heckling, but I’ll continue,” he added after being interrupted again just moments later. The commission held Thursday’s meeting to address concerns among staff about the proposed structure and to hear just some of the almost 1,700 public comments on it. The New York Times noted that One member of the public slammed the arch as a “glorified, unnecessary and frankly gross vanity project” in their submission.

Another said that “a triumphal arch is totally inconsistent with the American character. ” Several comments used the word “ugly,”Some felt compelled to make their arguments in person. Marine veteran Jimi Shaughness, who says his family members have served in the military for more than 200 years, took issue with the proposed structure’s proximity to Arlington National Cemetery.

“Now, potentially, a gigantic arch will cast a shadow on my resting family, friends, and leathernecks, as vanity is rewarded with a momentous symbol of selfishness,” he said. “A 250-foot arch is a profound disruption and insult at the entrance to sacred ground. Gary Langston, a fellow veteran whose parents are both buried at the cemetery, added that the project “must respect those interred there, their descendants, current and future generations.

“I think, ‘What does this arch look like in another 250 years? ’” he went on.

“The most important piece of this is whatever is done there should be a unifying factor for the country, and at present there are elements of the design of the arch that I fear won’t stand the test of time. ”The commission released a list of potential issues ahead of the hearing.

These included pedestrian safety around the site, as well as possible disruption to air traffic over the capital and the concerns raised by Shaughnessy, Langston, and others about its impact on the military cemetery. At the hearing, Scharf and other staff concluded by voting to approve some of those concerns for review and underscored that the motion did not constitute final approval.

“I think the project team has some homework to do,” Sharf said. “I’ll note, for those present, that this is not our final review of the project. That will come at a later meeting. ”Trump himself appears to have completely misunderstood what the hearing was actually about.

“A very big THANK YOU to the National Capital Planning Commission on the 8-1 approval of the Great Triumphal Arch to be built at the base of the Arlington Memorial Bridge, which has been waiting for this structure for over 200 years,” he posted on Truth Social later that evening. The commission, again, did not vote to approve the arch but rather to list concerns about whether it is even feasible.

It is also unclear what exactly Trump meant by the bridge “waiting for over 200 years,” given he first floated the project last October.





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Washington-Dc Arlington-National-Cemetery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WATCH: Dem scolds Homeland Security chief to ‘calm down’ after hearing derails over alleged ‘pattern’Sen. Van Hollen and DHS Secretary Mullin clashed over alleged immigration enforcement abuse patterns during a heated Senate Appropriations hearing.

Read more »

First roundtable hearing set for 2027 Chicago budgetChicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was set to host the city's first roundtable meeting on the 2027 municipal budget Wednesday evening.

Read more »

Rally planned ahead of ShotSpotter hearing in ChicagoIt's been nearly two years since Chicago's ShotSpotter contract expired​, and the city has yet to find a replacement.

Read more »

NY judge holds mystery, closed door hearing in Luigi Mangione CEO murder caseState Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro did not acknowledge letters from the press objecting to the closure in a case that has sparked significant public interest.

Read more »