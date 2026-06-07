Carmy Cesaire Named Head Coach of La Jolla Country Day Football, Vows to Build on Torrey Pride

After serving over a decade in various coaching roles at La Jolla Country Day School, Carmy Cesaire has been appointed head football coach. He succeeds Tyler Hales, who moved to an administrative position. Cesaire, a former college player and long-time assistant, outlines his vision for a player-led program focused on community, character, and competitive excellence, aiming to enhance the experience for athletes, families, and alumni while building on the existing foundation.

After more than a decade with the La Jolla Country Day School football program, Carmy Cesaire knows quite a bit about the team and its culture.

Now, as the newly appointed head coach, he plans to improve on it. Cesaire is taking over for longtime coach Tyler Hales, who was promoted to assistant director of athletics and physical education. Robert Grasso, the new Country Day Athletic Director, praised both men, stating, "Few people have invested more in our students and athletic programs than Tyler Hales and Carmy Cesaire. They are men of character, integrity and deep commitment to young people.

I am confident that La Jolla Country Day will continue to thrive with both of them serving in these important leadership roles.

" Cesaire's background includes playing college football as a two-year captain, team MVP, and all-conference wide receiver after transferring to Fitchburg State University. He coached at Fitchburg for five seasons before joining La Jolla Country Day in 2011 as a linebackers and running backs coach. After a brief stint at Scripps Ranch High School, he returned in 2013, advancing to offensive coordinator and then assistant head coach over the years.

As head coach, Cesaire aims to create a premier football experience, fostering a player-led program rooted in strong relationships, character, and competitive excellence. He emphasizes values like perseverance, accountability, integrity, and enthusiasm to build lifelong connections to Torrey football. His focus includes strengthening ties with players' families, alumni, and the broader school community, noting that success comes from total buy-in across all groups.

He expressed excitement about the current senior class, describing them as energetic and hardworking, which positions the program well for the future. The Torreys finished last season with a 6-7 record, reaching the CIF San Diego Section Division IV semifinals as the 10th seed before losing to Valley Center. Cesaire believes the coaching staff's experience and a system of older players guiding younger ones have helped the team exceed expectations.

To move forward, practice will become faster and more focused on specific skills, while maintaining enthusiasm daily. He also acknowledged his predecessor, Tyler Hales, expressing gratitude for the foundation built and the continued support from Hales in his new role as assistant athletic director. Cesaire described himself as blessed, humbled, and appreciative of the opportunity, committed to doing his best for the program





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La Jolla Country Day Torrey Football Carmy Cesaire Tyler Hales High School Football Head Coach Appointment CIF San Diego Player-Led Program Athletic Director

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