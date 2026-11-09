Carmen Electra Shares Xtinaween 2026 Photos With Christina Aguilera

Carmen Electra posts images from Christina Aguilera's Xtinaween 2026 party featuring circus themes and Chappell Roan, marking the annual star-studded Halloween tradition.

Christina Aguilera celebrated her annual Halloween tradition with a spectacular event known as Xtinaween on October 31, 2026. The singer hosted the massive gathering, which featured a distinct circus-inspired theme that attracted numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry. Among the notable attendees was Carmen Electra, who recently shared several photographs from the party, offering fans a glimpse into the spooky festivities.

Carmen Electra Circus-Themed Costumes

Carmen Electra posed alongside Christina Aguilera in matching creepy circus-inspired striped corset outfits. Both women wore scary makeup to complete their terrifying looks for the occasion. This year's appearance followed Electra's 2025 performance at the party, where she dressed as Shipwreck-Tina wearing a black corset and tattered skirt. Her current look maintained the high-energy aesthetic that has become a staple of the event.

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Xtinaween Production and Sponsorship Details

The entire event was designed by Christina Aguilera in collaboration with a dedicated team of industry professionals. Sterling Engagements served as a key partner, working alongside designer Dylan Robbins and set designer Orrin Whalen to create the immersive environment. The party was sponsored by Raising Cane's, MISTR, and Beau Joie Champagne, providing refreshments for the star-studded guest list.

Chappell Roan and Guest Appearances

Musical artist Chappell Roan was also present at the gathering, adding to the star power of the evening. The event showcased a captivating theme that draws numerous stars from the entertainment industry annually. Guests enjoyed a haunted house featuring custom circus sets, vintage decor, and professional actors bringing the screams to life for an immersive experience.

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Evolution of Christina Aguilera Party

Christina Aguilera has been hosting annual Halloween parties for over two decades now. They initially served as small house parties at her home before growing into massive, star-studded events. Each year, the singer introduces a captivating theme that distinguishes the celebration from previous years. This evolution highlights her commitment to creating unique and memorable experiences for her guests and followers.

Plans for Next Year Xtinaween Extravaganza

Following this year's successful bash, Christina Aguilera is already excited for her Halloween party in 2027. She shared a post on Instagram stating, "This year at Xtinaween we had our very own haunted house with custom circus sets, vintage decor, and the most incredible actors bringing the screams to life." She added, "I'm already plotting for next year's extravaganza," signaling that the tradition will continue with new creative directions.