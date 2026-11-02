Carmen Electra Reveals Pennywise Halloween Costume at Christina Aguilera Party

Carmen Electra transformed into Pennywise the Dancing Clown for Christina Aguilera's circus-themed Halloween party, blending horror with glamour in a viral costume reveal.

Carmen Electra has unveiled a striking new Halloween costume, transforming into Pennywise the Dancing Clown from Stephen King's iconic horror novel and film adaptation, IT. The actress shared the reveal in a new video ahead of attending Christina Aguilera's circus-themed Halloween party. Her ensemble combined the character's signature horror details with a daring, glamorous twist. The transformation offers a fresh take on one of pop culture's most recognizable villains.

The Costume Details And Styling Choices

Electra's outfit featured a corset-style dress with a plunging neckline. The garment was decorated with ruffles and pom-pom details that added texture to the look. She completed the ensemble with high-heeled boots, socks, and gloves. A red balloon served as a direct nod to Pennywise's signature prop. She paired the costume with dark makeup and styled her hair into two sleek ponytails at the sides.

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Social Media Reaction And Fan Engagement

Alongside the video, Electra wrote, hi, i'm pennywise dressed as carmen for @xtina's circus party. keep trickin' my treats! happy carmenween! The post quickly attracted hundreds of likes and comments from social media users. One user wrote, You look so good! while another added, That's awesome gorgeous. A third comment read, Love this pennywise!! and a fourth user noted, Creepy but perfect!!! 10/10 for Pennywise Carmen Electra!!!

Electra's Return To Scary Movie Franchise

Electra also returned to the Scary Movie franchise this year. In Scary Movie 6, she plays a bartender in the opening scene. This marks another appearance in the series after her roles in the original Scary Movie in 2000 and Scary Movie 4 in 2006. She portrayed a different character in the fourth chapter. Her continued presence in these films highlights her lasting impact on comedy horror genres.

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Industry Context And Upcoming Releases

As other stars prepare for the holiday, Electra's costume stands out for its blend of nostalgia and modern glamour. The article notes that other celebrities are also showcasing unique Halloween looks. For instance, Disney star Halle Berry recently shared her reaction to Zendaya's Halloween look. Additionally, Heidi Klum has unveiled new Halloween makeup, while Paris Hilton has shared multiple family makeovers. These events highlight the season's high-profile celebrity culture.

Author Credentials And Coverage Scope

The coverage is provided by Disheeta Maheshwari, a Pop Culture and Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media. She has nearly five years of experience covering celebrity and cinema-related news. She is best known for her coverage of celebrity trends, entertainment news, and the latest developments in film and popular culture. With a passion for storytelling, Maheshwari brings a keen eye for compelling stories and emerging trends to her work. Alongside writing, she also takes on an assigning role, helping coordinate stories within the team.