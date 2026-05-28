Carmen Electra Reflects on Turbulent Marriage to Dennis Rodman

Carmen Electra opens up about her brief but tumultuous marriage to former NBA star Dennis Rodman, detailing the chaotic lifestyle and eventual split that led her to move and change her number to escape him.

Carmen Electra , 54, recently opened up about her tumultuous marriage to former NBA star Dennis Rodman , 65, in a candid interview. The couple's relationship was a whirlwind, starting with a chance meeting at a club and culminating in a quick wedding at the Little Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas in 1998.

However, their union was short-lived, with Rodman seeking an annulment just nine days later. Despite a brief reconciliation, Electra ultimately filed for divorce in 1999. Looking back, Electra admitted that keeping up with Rodman's chaotic lifestyle was challenging.

'He was so loving, and then he's wild and he's drinking,' she said, adding that she didn't recognize herself in the mirror towards the end of their marriage. A self-help book gifted by a friend helped her realize it was best to move on. After their split, Rodman would often show up at Electra's house uninvited, leading her to change her number and move to avoid further confrontations.

Reflecting on their relationship, Electra described it as 'real love' despite its tumultuous nature. Rodman, known for his controversial lifestyle and high-profile relationships with celebrities like Madonna, has been open about his struggles with women.

'I try to live with women. I can't. It's just too hard,' he admitted in 2013





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