Carmen Electra Ditches Her Blonde Bombshell Status With a Shocking Punk Rock Hair Change

We're obsessed!

Carmen Electra at the"Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" Los Angeles premiere held at AMC The Grove 14 on January 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.has been known for her blonde bombshell status for decades, it seems she’s changing it up with a punk rock-themed hairstyle.

, and showed it off again at the 33rd Annual Race to Erase MS Gala two days later. See the photos below:Carmen Electra at the 33rd Annual Race to Erase MS Gala held at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.wowed in an array of black gowns and, of course, turned heads with her shocking new ‘do. She’s now rocking a punk-rock red ombre look!

We always loved the dip-dyed trend from the Myspace days, and we’re obsessed with Electra giving it a comeback on the red carpet. As we’ve said, Electra has always rocked some form of blonde over the past few decades, often sticking with a dirty blonde or honey blonde look; but this is a total change of pace!

However, it’s not the only drastic hair change she’s done.completely dyed her hair dark brown for a role and it seems she’s back to experimenting with her look! Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Freeing the Nipple on the Red Carpet Shows She Isn’t Hiding From the Spotlight





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