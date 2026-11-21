Carmelo Anthony is demanding more than an apology from Marlon Humphrey.

about the city of Baltimore earlier this week. The four-time Pro Bowler made disparaging remarks about the city on an episode of his podcast, saying the city is “the best at making criminals” “I’ve been here my whole career,” Humphrey told reporters.

“I’ve spent lots of offseasons here, welcomed a son here. I’m an investor in the city, investor in various parts of the state. ” “I’ve been sitting with this one for a couple of days, because Baltimore isn’t a talking point to me. It’s my blood,” Anthony wrote on his Instagram Story.

Also read The Ravens Finally Hold Struggling CB Marlon Humphrey Accountable For Regrettable Remarks

“I saw what this city can take from you. I lost friends to the streets, and I watched people I loved get swallowed by a system that was built to swallow them. I know the reputation. I’ve heard every joke and every headline my whole life.

” Anthony later added, “Marlon, I see the apology. I’ll take it, man to man. But Baltimore has been apologized to its whole life. Apologies don’t build anything.

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Presence does… You don’t get to rep Baltimore on Sundays and talk about it like an outsider on Wednesday. ”Anthony, who attended Towson Catholic High School in Maryland before becoming a star at Oak Hill Academy, Syracuse and later the NBA, ended the statement saying, “Baltimore doesn’t make criminals. ” “I think he was trying to say it in a joking manner. But it’s not a joking matter.

That’s not cool. I think he knows that,” veteran Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell Head coach Jesse Minter deactivated Humphrey for Baltimore’s upcoming game against the Panthers, as the team sent him home for the week.

“When you say something like that, it’s, you know, it’s not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate,” Minter told reporters Thursday.