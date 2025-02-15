Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard Among Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists

Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, both renowned NBA players, are among the finalists for the 2025 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They are recognized for their individual achievements and their roles on the 2008 U.S. Olympic team, the “Redeem Team.” Several women's basketball legends, including Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, Maya Moore, and Jennifer Azzi, were also named as finalists.

\Joining Anthony and Howard as finalists are some of the most accomplished women in basketball history. Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, Maya Moore, and Jennifer Azzi, all Olympic gold medalists, were recognized for their exceptional careers and contributions to the sport. Bird boasts an impressive five Olympic gold medals, Fowles four, Moore two, and Azzi was part of the triumphant team that won gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. \The North American committee also selected other notable figures, including Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan, a two-time NCAA champion coach at Florida, Gonzaga coach Mark Few, retired NBA referee Danny Crawford, NBA legends Marques Johnson and Buck Williams, and Jerry Welsh, who led Potsdam to NCAA Division III titles in 1981 and 1986. Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison and longtime Maccabi Tel Aviv star Tal Brody were put forward by the Contributors Committee, while Molly Bolin, the first player signed by the Women’s Professional Basketball League, received a nomination from the Women’s Veteran Committee. The International Committee selected former Serbian professional player and longtime coach Dusan Ivkovic, already a FIBA Hall of Famer, as a finalist





