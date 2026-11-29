Carmella suffered a serious facial injury during the 2026 Survivor Series WarGames match at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, on November 28, 2026.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss suffered a severe facial injury that necessitated her immediate removal from the Women's WarGames match at the 2026 Survivor Series event. The incident occurred on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, resulting in visible trauma and heavy bleeding. Medical personnel and event officials moved quickly to escort The Goddess from the ring for urgent care. This unexpected development significantly altered the trajectory of the main event contest. The abrupt exit left the audience and viewers watching the remainder of the brutal cage match in stunned silence. The injury stands as one of the most dramatic moments of the annual Thanksgiving day spectacle. It also highlights the physical dangers inherent in professional wrestling's most punishing match format. Fans witnessed the raw reality of the sport when the accident happened mid-sequence.

The catastrophic moment unfolded during a complex maneuver involving Bliss, her tag team partner, and opponent Tatum Paxley. Bliss, 35, demonstrated immense power by attempting a fallaway slam on both opponents simultaneously. However, Paxley, 30, accidentally crashed into Bliss's face instead of landing on the mat. The collision caused immediate and visible trauma to the face of the veteran wrestler. Television broadcasts captured Bliss bleeding heavily from her nose during the aftermath. The visual of the injury was stark and unsettling for the live audience and television viewers. It underscored the split-second timing errors that can lead to serious harm in high-impact sports. The accident was a pivotal moment that shifted the focus from competition to concern.

Also read WWE Survivor Series 2026: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Television broadcasts showed Bliss bleeding heavily from the nose as officials moved in to assist her. Her husband, Ryan Cabrera, reportedly rushed to her side as she was led backstage. The couple has been married since 2022 and shares a three-year-old daughter named Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. They were present at the event in Houston, witnessing the distressing scene firsthand. Cabrera's immediate reaction highlighted the personal stakes involved in such high-profile incidents. The family dynamic adds a layer of public scrutiny to the wrestler's recovery. Fans have been following updates on her condition since the event concluded. The lack of official medical updates has fueled speculation and concern among the fanbase. WWE has not offered a detailed update on her specific injuries or recovery timeline as of now.

Despite Bliss's absence, her team continued the high-stakes contest inside the steel cage. The match proceeded without her, requiring her teammates to adapt to the missing member. Her tag team partner, Carmella Vaquer, 33, made her entrance into the cage following the incident. The team faced the challenge of securing a victory without their key strategist and power hitter. The remaining competitors pushed forward with intensified effort to honor their fallen teammate. The physical toll of the WarGames structure became even more apparent without full roster participation. Every move carried increased weight and consequence in the absence of their partner. The resilience shown by the remaining squad was a testament to team cohesion.

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The match concluded with her teammates ultimately securing victory in the brutal contest. The win was finalized when an opponent submitted to Vaquer's Figure Eight Leg Lock. This submission hold followed the application of the Vaquer Inferno move on the challenger. The sequence ended the brutal WarGames contest in favor of Bliss's team. The victory was a bittersweet moment for the group, achieved through immense sacrifice. It provided some closure to the disrupted event but did not erase the concern for the injured star. The outcome validated the team's strategy despite the shocking interruption. It also demonstrated the depth of talent available to step up in crisis situations.

The 2026 Survivor Series took place against a somber backdrop in the wrestling industry. The event opened with a ten-bell salute honoring Jermaine Reed, a former WWE competitor who passed away. Reed, who also wrestled under a ring name, died weeks after suffering broken ribs and a lacerated kidney. The initial injuries occurred during a match at Crown Jewel on November 7, 2026, in Riyadh. This tragic loss overshadowed the festivities and added a heavy emotional tone to the weekend. WWE issued a statement praising Reed as a phenomenal person and devoted family man. The company offered condolences to his pregnant wife, Paige, and their young daughter. Reed originally performed in WWE from 2019 to 2021 before returning in 2022. He spent several days in a Saudi hospital before being flown back to the United States.

WWE aired a highlight package celebrating the career of the late Jermaine Reed during the broadcast. The tribute served as a reminder of the fragility and passion involved in professional wrestling. The combination of Reed's passing and Bliss's injury created a day marked by both loss and concern. These events underscore the unpredictable risks inherent in the industry. The incident at Survivor Series serves as a stark warning about the physical dangers of multi-person cage matches. Coordination failures can lead to severe injuries regardless of a wrestler's experience level. The focus now shifts to the medical recovery of Alexa Bliss and her return timeline. The wrestling community watches closely as fans and colleagues await news of her well-being. The event will be remembered for these significant disruptions to the planned narrative. It reinforces the unpredictable nature of live sports entertainment.