Carmel football player with diabetes accuses coaches of discrimination

CARMEL, Ind. — Nate Mills has played football for 12 years. He considers it a lifelong passion. But Mills and his family accuse Carmel High School football coaches of discriminating against him because he has Type 1 diabetes. They say the coaches benched him after he needed to administer insulin during practice.

CARMEL, Ind. — Nate Mills has played football for 12 years. He considers it a lifelong passion. But Mills and his family accuse Carmel High School football coaches of discriminating against him because he has Type 1 diabetes.

They say the coaches benched him after he needed to administer insulin during practice.

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“The first time I put on pads I knew I loved it. I loved the people and all the teammates. ” Nate said. Mills said coaches demoted him after he left the field to administer insulin when his pump malfunctioned during practice.

In a text message provided by the family, coach Richard Velde said Mills was demoted because he could not finish practice. The message said: “Yes. The only reason I had to drop you down was because you couldn’t finish the practice . ” “I think it was really hurtful because these were two coaches my head coach and o’line coach, because I trust them a lot,” Mills said.

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“What hurt, Nathan, the most was when he walked off the field his coach told the other lineman how can you count on him in a game? ” Jeff said.

“That’s not the question that you would ask. ”“It’s impacted him a lot,” Chantel Mills, Nate’s mother said.

“On Fridays, he doesn’t want to go to school. Because he sees the team getting ready to play. It’s just a huge part of him is gone. We hate that for him.

” A photo of Nate Mills’ parents, Chantel and Jeff, becoming emotional while describing the situation their son is dealing with during an interview with WISH/WRTV. The family is now demanding accountability. Nate’s sister, Mackenzy Wright, started an online petition calling for an independent review of the football program. The petition had more than 600 signatures as of Sunday.

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“Carmel High School administration communicated directly with the student’s parents multiple times, but they declined further discussion. There is no active investigation. ”“Things fell silent when my parents and brother reached out, they said the time to meet with coaches had passed and refused to set anything up. The fact that they’re saying we declined further discussion is very baffling,” Nate’s sister said.

Although Mills lost his chance to play his senior season, he said he hopes speaking out will help others.

“I think it would be really good to just raise awareness for it. And I just hope this won’t happen to another diabetic. ”