Carly Rae Jepsen Confirmed as Host and Performer at 2027 Juno Awards in Winnipeg

Carly Rae Jepsen will host the 2026 Juno Awards in Winnipeg. The ceremony honors her career and features Angine de Poitrine. Tickets go on sale November 13.

Canadian recording artist Carly Rae Jepsen has been officially confirmed as both the host and a performer for the 56th Annual Juno Awards. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Winnipeg in 2027. This significant appointment marks a historic milestone in her decades-long career. Jepsen becomes the first musician in history to take on the hosting duties for the event.

The show will air live across Canada on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, and CBC Music. Viewers can also stream the broadcast via CBC listen and the CBC website globally. The live event will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and 5 p.m. Pacific Time. The ceremony aims to reach a wide national and international audience for maximum visibility.

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Allan Reid, president and CEO of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences/The Juno Awards, expressed enthusiasm about bringing the event back to Winnipeg. He stated that the city possesses a rich musical history and a deep appreciation for Canadian talent. The show has moved among major Canadian cities since 1989. This will be the third visit to Winnipeg, following previous events in 2005 and 2014.

The 2027 ceremony will also shine a light on the Quebec-based duo Angine de Poitrine. The pair is set to perform at the live broadcast. Composed of brothers Klek and Khn de Poitrine, the duo has experienced a remarkable breakout year in the music industry. Their recent achievements include winning the 2026 Polaris Music Prize and the SOCAN Polaris Song Prize.

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Angine de Poitrine has also received the Billboard Canada Power Players 2026 Global Breakthrough Award. They secured 11 Felix award nominations as well. These accolades signal their rising prominence in the Canadian cultural scene. Their inclusion in the lineup highlights the diverse talent being celebrated at this year's event.

Our Lady Peace will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the ceremony. The band has received four Juno Awards throughout their distinguished career. They will also take the stage for a live performance during the broadcast. This induction honors their lasting impact on the Canadian rock music landscape.

Jepsen's career is defined by massive commercial success and critical acclaim spanning over a decade. Her hit single Call Me Maybe remains a cultural touchstone. The song helped her album Emotion win Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year. The track itself garnered significant recognition at the 2013 Grammy Awards. It earned nominations for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

These accolades underscore the lasting power of her work. They reflect the deep appreciation the industry holds for her contributions to pop music. Jepsen's appointment places her alongside industry heavyweights like Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, and Drake. Past hosts include Michael Bublé, Bryan Adams, and Sarah McLachlan.

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The 56th Annual Juno Awards will be produced by Insight Productions. The production company operates as a Blue Ant Studios Company. The broadcast team is preparing to ensure maximum visibility for all performers and honorees. The event promises to celebrate the best of Canadian music.

Fans eager to attend the ceremony in person should note the specific schedule for ticket availability. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities for tickets are set to begin on Monday, November 9. This early access period precedes the general public on-sale. The general public sale is scheduled for Friday, November 13.

The general public will have the chance to purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. Eastern Time and Central Time. All tickets will be available via the official distribution channel. Attendees can secure their place at this landmark event through the authorized vendors. The celebration of Canadian music will continue with live performances and industry recognition.