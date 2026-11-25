Carly Rae Jepsen celebrates the 10th anniversary of Emotion with a sold-out show while her track Run Away With Me experiences a massive streaming surge after being featured in Grand Theft Auto VI, prompting the artist to reconsider her live performances.

Carly Rae Jepsen recently marked the tenth anniversary of her critically acclaimed album Emotion with an intimate and sold-out performance at the historic Troubadour in West Hollywood on August 19, 2025.

This special event highlighted the enduring popularity of her work, but a far larger cultural phenomenon has recently brought her music to a new generation of audiences. Jepsen revealed that she will likely need to acquire a PlayStation 5 for her tour bus in the coming year after her 2015 hit Run Away With Me was prominently featured in the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI.

Also read Carly Rae Jepsen Emotion Run Away With Me GTAV Streaming Surge

Carly Rae Jepsen Reacts To Grand Theft Auto VI Placement

Although Jepsen admits she is not typically a gamer, she expressed profound admiration for how the game integrates music into its narrative structure. She noted that seeing the game clips online has made her realize the cinematic quality and storytelling depth of modern gaming experiences, which she finds absolutely fantastic and mind-blowing. The song appears at a pivotal moment when players can control Lucia, one half of the games Bonnie and Clyde-inspired duo.

As Lucia rides a jet ski and experiences the thrill of post-prison freedom, Jepsens soaring vocals and the songs driving saxophone solo set the scene for an escape into a different world. This placement has had an immediate and dramatic impact on the song commercial performance. According to data from Luminate and reports from Billboard, the tracks daily streams skyrocketed from approximately twenty thousand before the games release to two hundred eighty-one thousand by the following Monday.

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This surge is significant enough to potentially propel the song onto the Hot 100 chart, a milestone it never achieved upon its original release over a decade ago. Jepsen described this unexpected resurgence as a delightful pinch-me moment, noting that the special atmosphere in the studio in Sweden during the original recording session still resonates with her.

How Game Placement Boosted Run Away With Me Streams

She emphasized that the song has always been about motion and freedom, never meant for stillness, which makes its use in a fast-paced gaming sequence a perfect artistic match. While she remains undecided on whether to alter her setlist for her upcoming Day and Night tour, she is eager to explore how to present the track with fresh energy.

The double album features thirty-two songs, offering ample material for reimagining her live shows, and Jepsen remains excited to see how this new chapter in the songs life unfolds as she prepares to bring her music to larger venues like the Kia Forum in Inglewood next spring.