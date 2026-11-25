Carly Rae Jepsen's Run Away With Me sees massive streaming surge after GTA V inclusion, fueling debates over its exclusion as the initial Emotion lead single.

Carly Rae Jepsen is experiencing a significant resurgence in cultural relevance as her track Run Away With Me continues to dominate streaming platforms following its feature in the video game Grand Theft Auto V. This renewed exposure has sparked widespread online discussion regarding the song's original release strategy on her critically acclaimed 2015 studio album Emotion. While the track has achieved legendary status in the years since its release, it was notably passed over for the position of lead single, a decision that has drawn continued scrutiny from industry insiders and fans alike.

Jonathan Simkin, who served as Jepsen's manager during the era of the Emotion album and is also a co-founder of her Canadian label 604 Records, has publicly acknowledged that the choice to release I Really Like You first was a strategic misstep. Simkin has stated unequivocally that he always intended for Run Away With Me to serve as the primary introduction to the record. He attributes the final decision to the influence of Jepsen's former co-manager, Scooter Braun, who reportedly overruled Simkin's preferences regarding the album's promotional rollout.

Also read Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Run Away With Me' Sees 288 Percent Streaming Bump Thanks to 'GTA VI'

In a direct explanation of the events, Simkin noted on social media platform X that he originally pushed for Run Away With Me to be the first single. He accused Scooter Braun of interfering with that vision and asserting his own authority over the project. Simkin expressed satisfaction that the song is now finally receiving the recognition it deserved, specifically highlighting the impact of its inclusion in the Rockstar Games title as a long-overdue correction to the initial marketing plan.

Industry observers and long-time supporters of Jepsen argue that the selection of I Really Like You as the opening track failed to accurately represent the artistic direction of the Emotion project. Critics note that while I Really Like You is a strong pop record, it did not signal the mature, sophisticated sonic palette that defines the rest of the album. The decision is seen by many as having set the wrong tone for listeners, potentially causing confusion about the album's thematic depth and musical evolution.

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Clarifying the artistic divergence, Simkin emphasized that Emotion is a wonderfully adult album that requires the right entry point to be fully appreciated. He pointed out that the initial single did not convey the distinct difference between this work and her previous hit Call Me Maybe. Over time, however, the album has received the accolades it merits, with audiences gradually recognizing the intricate production and emotional maturity that were obscured by the initial promotional strategy.

Critics have subsequently elevated Run Away With Me to a pinnacle of pop achievement, with Clare Martin placing it on his list of 100 greatest songs of all time. Martin praised the immediate impact of the opening saxophone riff, noting that it clearly signaled Jepsen's inspiration from the neon sonic palette of the 1980s. He described the songwriting as sophisticated, highlighting the layers of funky bass, buoyant synthesizers, and elegant backing vocals that support the hooky lines.

Martin further compared the listening experience to watching ballet, describing a surface-level grace and effortlessness that belies years of practice and natural talent. He argued that Jepsen elevated her sound by crafting pop music with a candy-coated sheen similar to her earlier work, but infused with a distinct mature edge and a retro-inspired synth-pop aesthetic. This approach stood in stark contrast to the contemporary pop landscape, which he criticized for relying on tired samples and interpolation.

The enduring legacy of the song underscores a broader commentary on originality in modern music. Martin noted that while other artists prioritize familiarity through sampling, Jepsen demonstrated on Run Away With Me that artists can draw inspiration from the past without sacrificing novelty. The track serves as proof that taking cues from previous eras can result in refreshingly new and innovative music, validating the artistic risks taken during the creation of the Emotion album.