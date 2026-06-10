Carly Pearce Signs with BMG, Label Praises Her Artistry and Ambition

Grammy-winning country music artist Carly Pearce has joined BMG, following a series of impressive performances at major events. Pearce's new label home expresses excitement about her unique voice and vision, with both parties looking forward to her future creative chapters.

Carly Pearce , the Grammy-winning country music artist known for hits like 'Never Wanted To Be That Girl', has signed with BMG . Pearce's new label home comes after a series of high-profile performances, including at CMA Fest and Billboard Country Live .

Pearce praised BMG for understanding her artistic vision and ambition.

'Signing with BMG feels less like turning a new page and more like finding the best next chapter,' she said. BMG's JoJamie Hahr expressed excitement about Pearce's unique voice and artistry. Pearce joins BMG after performing at various events during CMA Fest week, including Spotify House and Carly's Closet. She also spearheaded a panel as Artist of the Day on the CMA Closeup Stage.

BMG's Peter Strickland and JoJamie Hahr, along with other industry executives, welcomed Pearce to the BMG family. Pearce's signing with BMG marks a significant move in her career, with the label expressing confidence in her future success





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Carly Pearce BMG Country Music Record Label CMA Fest Billboard Country Live Artistry Ambition

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