Carly Pearce Releases Live Recording From The Truth Concert

Three-time Grammy winner Carly Pearce shares her emotional live performance from The Truth in Nashville, featuring orchestral arrangements and a preview track from the upcoming film.

Three-time Grammy winner Carly Pearce has officially released a live recording of her performance at The Truth, a newly opened venue in Nashville. The concert took place on October 1, allowing fans to experience the magic of the evening through her latest album and accompanying film project.

Emotional Performance Details

Pearce shared a heartfelt statement regarding the release, describing the event as a moment of profound connection with her audience. She noted that getting to play specific songs with her close-knit band and an orchestra created a unique atmosphere filled with love from the fans. For Pearce, these tracks have served as the soundtrack of her life, making the opportunity to revisit the night through this new media format particularly special.

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Film and Collaborator Insights

The accompanying Songline film project will feature interview footage from Pearce alongside many of her key collaborators. Contributors to the documentary include Frank Liddell, Jesse Frasure, Luke Dick, and Natalie Hemby. These insiders provide context and behind-the-scenes perspectives on the production and emotional weight of the concert. The film aims to offer a deeper look into the creative process behind the live album.

Preview Track and Digital Access

To provide a preview of the upcoming release, Pearce has made a live version of the song Snakeskin Boots available on Amazon Music. This single track serves as an introduction to the broader project, which is designed to reach fans who could not attend the original event. The digital release ensures that those who were not in Nashville can still experience a piece of the concert's energy.

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CMA Awards Competition

This release comes as Pearce positions herself to potentially extend her lead as the female artist with the most CMA Awards. She has received two nominations in the musical event of the year category, including her collaboration with Chris Stapleton on A Song To Sing and her duet with Kacey Langley on Horses and Divorces.

Production Nominations

In addition to her performance nominations, Pearce is up for female artist of the year at the upcoming ceremony. She also holds four additional nominations related to her production and songwriting work with Ella Langley. These multiple nods highlight her significant impact on the country music industry this year. The combination of live performance and songwriting recognition underscores her versatility as an artist.