Carly Pearce Makes Film Debut in Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company Movie

Carly Pearce is set to make her film debut in a Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company movie about a singer finding purpose after a family tragedy. Production details and cast are outlined.

Carly Pearce is set to make her film debut in an upcoming movie produced by Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company. The country singer will make a special appearance in the film, which follows a character named Wilson, played by Aliza Kate Barlow, as she finds purpose and hope after a tragedy. Pearce is also set to appear at CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton, held at Belmont University's Fisher Center for Performing Arts on October 21, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The film centers on a personal loss that reshapes the direction of a young artist's life. Its story is built around faith, grief, and a career that begins after a moment of crisis, and it is positioned as a faith-based project within the Kingdom Story Company slate.

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Carly Pearce Film Role in Lionsgate Project

Carly Pearce will appear in the Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company film as a special guest, marking her first feature film role. The source material does not specify the character she plays or the length of her appearance.

The movie is directed by Kay Oyegun, who also wrote the screenplay. Her script traces how a family tragedy leads to a career-changing moment for Wilson.

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Story of Wilson and Her Brother Jacob

The film explores how Wilson's life changed after she lost her older brother Jacob in a car accident in 2017. Wilson was just 15 years old at the time of the loss, and the story follows how that grief set her on a different path.

Wilson sang a version of Hillsong Worship's 'What a Beautiful Name' at her brother's funeral. A cover of the song she posted on social media later drew attention from Capitol Christian Music Group, which led to her signing with the label.

After signing, Wilson released the single 'My Jesus' and her debut album of the same name, which earned a Grammy nomination. Her music fuses country sounds with faith-based lyrics and includes collaborations with Lainey Wilson on 'Praying Woman', Jordan Davis on 'Country Gold', and Chris Tomlin on 'The Cross'.

Production Team and Full Cast Listing

Kingdom Story Company's Joshua Walsh, Brandon Gregory, Andrew Erwin, and Daryl LeFever are producers on the film. Jim Miller, Matthew West, and Robert Deaton serve as executive producers, alongside Capitol Christian Music Group's Brad O'Donnell and David Blackman.

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Lionsgate's Meredith Wieck and Maria Ascanio are overseeing the production for the studio. The cast also includes Abby Glover, Sophia Bunnell, Chloe Flowers, Cheyenne Jackson, Pilot Bunch, Beau Bridges, Monica Potter, and Charles Esten.

Carly Pearce Career Highlights Before Film Debut

Carly Pearce is known for 'Never Wanted to Be That Girl', a song she recorded with Ashley McBryde that has won both a CMA Award and a Grammy Award. She has also topped the Country Airplay chart with 'Every Little Thing' and 'I Hope You're Happy Now'.

Pearce has released more hits, including 'Strong' and 'Sunday Sermons'. Her current Christian Airplay top 20 song is 'Who I Am to You', which places her film debut alongside a growing body of chart work across country and faith-based music.